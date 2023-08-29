World Bowls Championships resumes in the Gold Coast after seven-years since last event

The first World Bowls World Championship for almost seven years is at last taking place on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The event was originally due to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were then re-scheduled for the following year only to be postponed again.

There are set to be new champions in both men’s and women’s singles, because 2016 men's gold medallist Shannon McIlroy and women's champion Karen Murphy of Australia are not defending their crowns.

In the women’s singles, the mantle could well pass to another Australian, Ellen Ryan, winner of the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

If successful, she would emulate of Northern Ireland’s Margaret Johnson, another winner of both World Championships and Commonwealth gold.

She lifted the world title in 1988, 1992, 2000 and 2004, as well as winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal in singles at Victoria 1994.

The Opening Ceremony on the Gold Coast has ended a long wait since the last World Bowls Championships in 2016 ©World Bowls

Guernsey’s Commonwealth Games silver medallist Lucy Beere has also travelled to Australia, while New Zealand’s Tayla Bruce is among other leading contenders.

The 2016 World Championships bronze medalist Kelly McKerihen of Canada and reached the Australian Open semi finals in June and is also expected to challenge.

Australia's Aaron Wilson is favourite for the men's singles having won Commonwealth Games gold medals at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

A victory in this event ere would emulate the legendary David Bryant of England, who also won Commonwealth singles and World Championship ingles titles.

Andrew Kelly of New Zealand, the 2023 World Indoor Championships singles silver medallist, is also expected to do well.

Double Commonwealth Games pairs gold medallist Daniel Salmon of Wales, also goes in the singles.

Canada’s Ryan Bester finished World Championships runner-up in 2012 and 2016, but has never won a singles title.

Commonwealth Games women's singles gold medallist Ellen Ryan is among the favourites at the World Championships in the Gold Coast ©Getty Images

In the men’s pairs Wilson, a gold medallist in 2016, partners Aaron Teys, winner of the 2017 World Champion of Champions singles title.

They are set to face a stiff challenge from Salmon and Jarrad Breen, the Welsh pair who combined to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal at Birmingham.

Northern Ireland’s Gary Kelly, winner of a World Championship pairs silver medal with Ian McClure at Christchurch in 2016, teams up with Adam McKeown this time.

In the women’s pairs, home hopes are carried by Ryan and Kristina Krstic, who beat England’s Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharaoh at Birmingham 2002.

Tolchard and Pharaoh are in the Gold Coast and will be seeking revenge for what happened last year.

In the men’s triples, England's Commonwealth gold medallists Louis Ridout and Nick Brett are joined by Jamie Walker a World Championships triples gold medallist in 2016.

India field Navneet Singh,Chandan Kumar SIngh and DInesh Kumar, three quarters of their 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medal winning fours team.

Aaron Wilson of Australia will emulate the legendary David Bryant if he can add World Singles gold to his Commonwealth Games gold medals ©Getty Images

In the women’s triples, Australia won in 2016 but have a new team this time in Dawn Hayman, Lynsey Clarke and Kelsey Cottrell but still start tournament favourites,

In the women’s fours, Cottrell will return with Krstic, Hayman and soon to retire Clarke for Australian.

South Africa include Thabelo Muvango, Esme Kruger and Anneke Snyman from their silver medal winners at Birmingham 2022.

In the men’s competition, Northern Ireland also include a trio of Commonwealth Games gold medallists in Adam McKeown,McClure and Martin McHugh.

Parabowls is part of the World Championship programme for the first time and Scotland look set to dominate, as they did at the 2022 Commonwealth Games,

Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Rosemary Lenton, who turned 73 last week, partners Pauline Wilson in the women’s pairs.

Robert Barr and Melanie Inness both won visually impaired gold at Birmingham 2022 and are also in action here.

In the men’s pairs, Commonwealth champion Garry Brown is joined by a new partner in Danny Porter.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Some far travelled Scots from Kelso Bowling Club cheering on Team Scotland at the 2023 @World_Bowls Championships in Australia.



Thanks for your support on day one guys! 👏🏻 #WorldBowls2023 pic.twitter.com/mMg3gboMNk — Bowls Scotland (@BowlsScotland) August 29, 2023

More than 540 competitors from 44 nations are taking part in the Championships which are due scheduled to conclude on September 10.

There a group of five venues being used to stage the Championships, including the Broadbeach Bowls Club, which hosted the competition when the Australian city staged the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Broadbeach is being joined by Musgrave Hill Bowls Club, Club Helensvale, Paradise Point Club and Mudgeraba Club.