The death of Russian Olympic fencing gold medallist Anvar Kamilevich Ibragimov has been announced at the age of 57.

Ibragimov won men’s team foil gold at Seoul 1988 competing for the Soviet Union.

Alongside individual bronze medallist Aleksander Romankov, Boris Koretsky, Igar Mamedov and Vladimer Aptsiauri, the Soviet team defeated West Germany in the final by a margin of 9-5.

"The Russian Fencing Federation regrets to announce that the Honoured Master of Sports of the USSR, Olympic champion in foil fencing, honoured Coach of Russia, Anvar Kamilevich Ibragimov has passed away, " a statement from the Russian Fencing Federation said.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, students and colleagues of Anvar Kamilevich, blessed memory,"

As well as an Olympic gold at Seoul 1988, Anvar Kamilevich Ibragimov also won medals in several other events, including the World Championships and Universiade ©Russian Fencing Federation

Born in Ufa, Ibragimov fenced for the local club and also for CSKA Moscow.

When the Soviet Union boycotted the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, Ibragimov won team foil gold for the Soviet Union in the Friendship Games, an alternative competition for the Eastern bloc nations which had stayed away from the Games.

The fencing competitions were held in Budapest.

Ibragimov also won team bronze at the 1985 International Fencing Federation FIE) World Championships in Barcelona before achieving his Olympic gold.

He returned to the Barcelona as part of the Unified Team at the 1992 Olympics where he helped the team place fifth overall.

Ibragimov had also twice competed in the Universiade Games, winning team foil bronze at Kobe 1985 and Sheffield 1991.

In 1995, he won another silver at the FIE World Championships in The Hague as part of the Russian team,

Anvar Kamilevich Ibragimov's son Kamil, right, has followed in his father's footsteps, winning two World Championship gold medals ©Getty Images

Ibragimov later became a coach and was married to fellow Olympian Olga Velichko, a competitor in women’s foil at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

Their son Kamil Ibragimov is a two-time world and European champion in the men’s team at FIE World Championship team sabre in 2013 and 2016 andalso a double European champion.

Ibragimov died on Sunday (August 27).