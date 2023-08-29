Olympic Movement's relationship with esports to be discussed at Next World Forum

A discussion on the Olympic Movement's relationship with esports forms part of the agenda for this week's Next World Forum in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The second edition of the Forum is due to be held tomorrow and Thursday (August 31) at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center.

A panel discussion is set to evaluate the first Olympic Esports Week held in Singapore in June, featuring 10 virtual and simulated sports.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has claimed the Week was a success, but it faced criticism from fans for the inclusion of titles such as Tic Tac Bow which were not considered esports and omitting those such as Dota 2, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.

The IOC's head of virtual sport and gaming Vincent Pereira is on the panel which is set to discuss the extent to which Olympic Esports Week can be considered esports.

AFK Esports chief executive Matthew Woods, Ninjas in Pyjamas Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team chief executive Hicham Chahine, Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee director of corporate communications Abdulaziz Albaqous and Nielsen commercial director Timo Krueger are also due to provide their thoughts.

Other topics on the schedule include challenges for women in the gaming leadership and analysing esports players' mental and physical health.

The extent to which Olympic Esports Week in Singapore can be described as esports is due to be discussed at the Next World Forum ©Getty Images

The Forum is set to highlight Saudi Arabia's increasing influence in esports, with this year's Global Esports Games due to be held in Riyadh for an example.

This has mirrored its rise as a destination for sports events, but has prompted criticism for what opponents view as an attempt to sportswash the Mohammed bin Salman regime's record on human rights, including the outlawing of homosexuality and same-sex marriage, its record on women's rights, use of the death penalty and role in the bombing of Yemen.

Saudi Esports Federation chair Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan claimed discussions at the Forum would help to shape the future of esports.

"The Next World Forum program for 2023 has been specifically designed to ask vital and challenging questions of the gaming and esports industry that spark thought and result in meaningful action," he said.

"As the leaders of our industry and associated sectors gather in Riyadh for two days of illuminating discussion and bright ideas, we ask them to think of how best they can positively impact the future of gaming and esports.

"Doing so will help create and shape the most progressive and prosperous future for us all."