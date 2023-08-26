Madagascar Government to help victims of crush at Indian Ocean Island Games

Competitions at the Indian Ocean Island Games in Madagascar continued today despite the crush at the Opening Ceremony killing at least 12 people.

A total of 85 fans suffered injuries at the event at Mahamasina Stadium in Antananarivo, with 11 of them in critical condition.

According to Government spokesperson Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy, 33 of the injured has been admitted to the HRJA Hospital in Antananarivo.

Prime Minister Christian Ntsay has visited the injured at the hospital, according to the Associated Press.

Ntsay said that the medical expenses of the injured fans will be paid for by the Government.

The Government will also help to transfer the victims' bodies to their families.

"The Prime Minister and all members of the government reiterate their condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate event in Mahamasina," Ntsay's office said, as quoted by AP.

According to a message posted by Rakotondrazafy on Facebook, 52 of the injured have gone home after receiving treatment.

Prime Minister Christian Ntsay, centre, has visited the injured at the hospital ©Getty Images

Despite the tragedy, the Opening Ceremony went ahead after observing a moment of silence.

The Mahamasina Stadium has similar crushes before with 15 people dying in a stampede during a concert in 2019.

In 2018, one person died and 37 were injured during a stampede before an African Cup of Nations qualifier match between Madagascar and Senegal.

Madagascar replaced Maldives as the host the Games, scheduled to conclude on September.

"Saddened by the deadly stampede in Madagascar during the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games," Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I convey our sincere condolences to President @SE_Rajoelina and all affected by this tragedy.

"Maldives stands in solidarity with Madagascar during this difficult time."