Jamaican sprinter Andrew Hudson was granted an additional place in the men's 200 metres final at the World Athletics Championships here, after he came off worst from an extraordinary incident in which two golf buggies crashed en route to his race.

Golf buggies have been used to transport athletes from the warm-up area at the National Athletics Centre to the new 35,000-capacity stadium.

Prior to the men's 200m semi-finals, two collided which left the North American, Central American and Caribbean champion with shards of glass in his eye.

All eight athletes due to compete in the first heat were on board one of the vehicles, and a volunteer fell out of the buggy in the incident.

American back-to-back defending 200m champion Noah Lyles, who is seeking a double with the 100m in Budapest, was among the other athletes caught up in the incident but seemed unaffected when his race began.

Lyles and Hudson were due to compete in the first semi-final, but this was moved to the last to account for the collision, with the Jamaican requiring lengthy medical treatment for around 20 minutes.

He opted to compete in the semi-final, and shared his perspective of the crash.

Jeepers. Hope the official and athletes are all good. #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/ZaY8ztq3QY — Justin Ford (@JustinFordZA) August 24, 2023

"I feel like it all happened in slow motion," Hudson said.

"I was in the buggy coming to the stadium and unfortunately I was sitting on the side where another buggy crashed into us.

"I was directly impacted when a bunch of glass went into my eye.

"They got most of the glass out.

"Now I've got to go back and have it looked at, make sure it's okay.

"My eye is pretty blurry right now."

American back-to-back 200m world champion Noah Lyles, left, was involved in the crash but clocked the quickest time in the semi-finals at 19.76 ©Getty Images

When it eventually got underway, Lyles set the quickest time of all the semi-finalists at 19.76sec, and Hudson after a promising start finished fifth in 20.38.

Only the top two from each of the semi-finals plus the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers progressed to the final, but Hudson was later granted an additional place and is set to line-up in lane one of a nine-man race tomorrow.

The Organising Committee said Hudson had been cleared to compete after an assessment, and the volunteer who also examined "is also fine".

It has launched an investigation into the collision and is "reviewing the transport procedures".

The World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital is due to run until Sunday (August 27).