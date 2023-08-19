Singaporean teenage kiteboarding sensation Maximilian Maeder captured the men’s Formula Kite title at the age of just 16 at the Sailing World Championships in The Hague.

Toni Vodišek of Slovenia was in pole position coming into today as he needed just one victory to secure the title only to be denied by Maeder.

The teenager took the opening race before clinching gold after Vodišek was forced to head back to shore to change his equipment.

"What a race," said Maeder.

"Big respect to my competitors.

"The emotions of everyone saying ‘Good luck Max, go for it Max!’ and everyone cheering me on and giving me energy.

"It pushed me and it felt like they were cheering me on even though they weren’t here.

"The Olympics are there for me.

"I’m qualified and I’ve got the World Championship title.

"It’s a dream come true."

Luuc van Opzeeland deliver hosts The Netherlands a second gold of the week courtesy of his triumph in the men’s iQFOiL .

The Dutch sailor was in fine form as he stormed to victory to complete a full set of world medals after picking up bronze in 2021 and silver in 2022.

Germany’s Sebastian Kördel came second, with Nicolò Renna of Italy earning bronze.

"I’m super happy and to win at home after the last three worlds, one time third, one time second and to finally win on home water makes it so much more special," said van Opzeeland.

"I’ve worked really hard over the last couple of months, so this is the cherry on the cake and I’m super stoked about it."

Shahar Tibi topped an Israeli one-two in the women’s iQFOiL as she overcame the challenge of compatriot Katy Spychakov.

Britain’s Emma Wilson had looked in good shape to take the title only to slip back, forcing her settle for bronze.

"I started in seventh place and climbed up in the rankings day-by-day," said Tibi.

An Israel gold 🇮🇱



Shahar Tibi takes the Women's Windsurfing title 🥇#GetReadyFortheBest | #AllianzSWC23TheHague pic.twitter.com/TNMQs3sG18 — World Sailing 🌎⛵️ (@worldsailing) August 19, 2023

"Today I went into the water in second place and I knew that anything could happen. I needed to be sharp in the semi-finals, especially.

"Then, in the final, I did my best to claim the gold. I’m very happy I managed to do it."

There was also success for France as Lauriane Nolot clinched gold in the women’s Formula Kite.

Nolot topped the leaderboard ahead of British duo Eleanor Aldridge and Lily Young who came second and third, respectively.

"I’m world champion but I think it hasn’t really sunk in yet," said Nolot.

"Maybe in a few days but for now I’m in my little bubble."

Australia’s Matt Wearn extended his lead at the top of the ILCA 7 standings, while Denmark’s Olympic champion Anne-Marie Rindom is among five sailors in the mix for the ILCA 6 crown.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow.