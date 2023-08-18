Rossi praised by head of ISSF Athletes Committee for being more responsive than predecessor Lisin

Outgoing chairman of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes Committee Cassio Rippel has called for representation of athletes on the sport's governing body and a vote in elections for officials.

The Brazilians has chaired the ISSF Athletes Commission for the last five years which gave him a place on the world governing body's Executive Committe,

"We don't have the power only with my vote to enforce anything, in the end if we go to a vote inside the Exco, we can be passed by, unless we can convince the members with good reasons," Ribbel told insidethegames here during the ISSF World Championships.

The Pan American Games gold medallist, standing for re-election to the ISSF Athletes' Committee for another four-year term, revealed that he had received guidance from International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and IOC Athletes' Commission chair Emma Terho.

Cassio Rippel would like each of the shooting disciplines to be represented on the ISSF Executive Committee ©CBC

"At least one vote at the General Assembly would be good, Mr Bach wants that," Rippel said.

"It is one of our desires, we requested to have one seat in the Exco and three seats in the Council, one for rifle, one for pistol and one for shotgun, so we would be represented inside the Council.

Ribbel claimed that previous ISSF President Vladimir Lisin and secretary general Alexander Ratner had turned down requests for more representation.

"When we changed the constitution of the ISSF we tried to convince Mr Ratner and Mr Lisin to recruit our Athletes Committee to be able to vote and have a vote in the election of the General Assembly, but they didn't allow it so in that moment it was not possible," the 45-year-old Brazilian army officer told insidethegames.

Vladimir Lisin, centre, the foremr ISSF President, turned down requests for more athlete representation, it has been claimed ©ISSF

The Italian Luciano Rossi was elected as ISSF President last November in succession to Lisin.

"He is really receptive, he really listened to us a lot, he is always willing to cooperate," Rippel said.

"it is a relationship of cooperation where we are part of the decision making process,

"We are helping and developing something together, so the athletes will not consider themselves excluded.

"Based on this few months the relationship is really good."

New ISSF President Luciano Rossi, left, has built a good relationship with athletes according to Cassio Rippel, chairman of the Athletes' Committee ©ISSF

Rippel remains part of an ISSF AdHoc committee which is considering the possibility of Russia and Belarus returning to competition as neutral athletes.

"We don't have a timeline, we are being careful to have a really correct criteria to allow them to not miss any part good or bad," Rippel said.

"We represent athletes that are part of the war and want to compete as neutral athletes but we are also representing the Ukrainian athletes and all the other athletes of the world we need to find middle ground.

"I believe this is why the AdHoc Committee is doing really careful and methodic work to have all the dots.

"It must be really a good job,"