Restrepo set to replace Bubka as World Athletics senior vice-president after polling most votes in election

Colombia's Olympic bronze medallist Ximena Restrepo topped the voting for the four vice-presidential positions at the World Athletics Congress here.

The 54-year-old, who four years ago became the first female to be voted as World Athletics vice-president, polled 154 of the 194 eligible votes available, the highest of all eight candidates.

Restrepo will be joined as vice-president by Spain’s Raúl Chapado, India’s Adille Sumariwalla and Kenya’s Jackson Tuwei.

The Norfolk Islands' Geoff Gardner and Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud both lost their positions as vice-presidents after finishing fifth and eighth in the voting, respectively.

Canada's Abby Hoffman was sixth in the voting and Finland's Antti Pihlakoski seventh.

Delegates were permitted to select only one candidate from each continent required to choose at least one female official in their four votes.

There will be three new World Athletics vice-presidents after only Ximena Restrepo retained her position at today's Congress ©World Athletics

Restrepo is set to replace Ukraine's Sergey Bubka as senior vice-president, with the International Olympic Committee ending his 22-year stint on the Council.

She won 400 metres bronze for Colombia at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, but has lived in Chile for more than 30 years and is nationalised in the country.

The role of senior vice-president is set to take on extra significance because they would be be the most likely to succeed Coe as head of World Athletics if he decides to stand for President of the International Olympic Committee in 2025 and is elected to succeed Thomas Bach.

Royal Spanish Athletics Federation President Chapado was second in the poll with 119 votes, followed by Athletics Federation of India President Sumariwalla with 115 and Athletics Kenya President Tuwei with 104.

Gardner was the next in the polling with 96.

There were 194 valid votes cast for the vice-presidential positions, with one invalid vote and two countries not voting.

