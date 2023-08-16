Infantino ends Pacific tour with opening of New Caledonia FA in Nouméa

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ended his tour of the Pacific in New Caledonia where he inaugurated a new headquarters for the territory's football association.

The new building in capital city Nouméa was built with support from the FIFA Forward programme which aims to help finance football projects around the world.

The Swiss-Italian official also met with New Caledonia's Sports Minister Mickaël Forrest to discuss further development plans.

Women's football, including the ongoing World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Professional League for men were key topics.





"I look forward to working together with the Government and everyone at the New Caledonian Football Federation, led by President Gilles Tavergeux, to further boost the development of football in the country, and use our beautiful game to help young girls and boys live their dream," Infantino said.

"It is very evident that the people here love and breathe football, joining the rest of the countries of the Pacific Islands in celebrating the greatest and most inclusive FIFA Women's World Cup ever - a tournament which is the whole of Oceania's World Cup."

The OFC Professional League is due to start in 2025 and is hoped to give Pacific players the opportunity to reach higher levels.

Infantino used 1998 World Cup winner with France Christian Karembeu as an example as he was born in New Caledonia.

"It's important to establish professionalism in football in Oceania to provide a pathway.

"Afterwards, those who shine in this league will have doors open wide to other leagues in Asia, Europe and Australia.

"We want more Christian Karembeus."

Infantino has visited Tahiti, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, Tonga, the Cook Islands, and American Samoa on his tour, reportedly making him the first-ever FIFA President to do so.