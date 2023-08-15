Carlsen on course for elusive FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku

Norway's chess superstar Magnus Carlsen remains on course for the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup here after winning his first quarter-final game in the open competition.

Carlsen, who has never won the FIDE World Cup, was the first to win his game on the day.

Playing as black, he beat India’s top-ranked player Gukesh D.

Arjun Erigaisi was the other man to win in the open quarter-final.

He beat 18-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in an all-Indian tie.

In the other ties, Fabiano Caruana of the United States recovered from trouble to draw against compatriot Leinier Dominguez Perez.

Arjun Erigaisi, left, beat his 18-year-old Indian compatriot Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in their first quarter-final game ©FIDE/Stev Bonhage

Vidit Gujrathi of India also halved his game against Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov.

In the women’s semi-final, Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina, playing as a neutral, beat former women's world champion Tan Zhongyi of China.

Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova drew with Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the first game of the other women’s semi-final.

The competition continues tomorrow with the second games after which a tiebreak is set to resolve any drawn encounters.