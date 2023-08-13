De Groot double in golden day for hosts at European Para Championships

Diede de Groot and Ruben Spaargaren claimed two golds each as hosts The Netherlands completed a clean sweep of wheelchair tennis titles at the European Para Championships here.

De Groot, the 19-time Grand Slam winner and reigning Paralympic champion. handled the pressure of competing on home soil to be crowned European champion for the first time.

With Dutch fans watching on at the Schouwburgplein in Rotterdam, de Groot delivered two devastating performances, beating compatriot Aniek van Koot 6-3, 6-1 in the women’s singles final before teaming up with her to clinch the women’s doubles crown with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph against Britain’s Cornelja Oosthuizen and Lucy Shuker.

Van Koot did not take long to settle in the singles final as she won her first two games with ease and asked de Groot some early questions.

De Groot was forced to save a break point in the fourth game before taking it with a sliced volley drop shot.

Her level increased in the next game as a forehand winner saw her break for the first time in the match.

Van Koot broke back only to lose her service game again, pulling a forehand wide to put de Groot 4-3 in front.

This time, de Groot did not surrender her lead as she held before taking the next to love for the opening set.

🎾 | Ruben Spaargaren & Martin De La Puente delivered a gripping showdown on a bustling Schouwburgplein. Intense rallies led to an even match, but Ruben clinched victory in a resilient 3rd set, overcoming challenges for a 6-4 win. A battle of equals!



Overall score: 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 pic.twitter.com/CghyXJGu7K — European Para Championships (@EuroParaChamps) August 13, 2023

There was a little wobble from de Groot at the start of the second set as she fell 40-15 behind in her opening service game.

De Groot quickly shut the door on van Koot, taking the game with a crosscourt forehand winner.

The pressure continued to come from de Groot as she broke at the fifth time of asking in the second game after missing four opportunities.

De Groot moved 3-0 and then 4-1 in front before sealing another break after van Koot doubled faulted.

She made no mistake when presented with a chance to finish the match, triumphing in just over one hour.

"I’m thrilled to have this opportunity or playing at home," said de Groot.

"It’s such a special experience as well.

"It’s not just winning on a normal tennis court, it’s winning in the centre of the city which is fun as well."

Prior to that match, Niels Vink overcame Sam Schroder 6-4, 6-2 in another all-Dutch final as he was crowned men’s quad singles champion.

Vink earned the first break in the third game as he hit a crosscourt forehand winner before Schroder netted a backhand.

Ukraine were among the gold medallists on the final day of boccia action ©EPC

Schroder came under pressure in his next service game, facing 15-30 but managed to hang in there to keep it to a single break of serve.

It proved key as Schroder then broke in the next game to level at 3-3 thanks to a forehand winner as Vink’s frustration showed.

Vink directed his anger into securing another break, roaring with delight after a game-sealing winner but Schroder responded superbly to take his Dutch team-mate’s service game for 4-4.

The breaks of serve continued with Vink producing a brilliant drop shot to get within one game of taking the first set.

Vink had the bit between his teeth as he clinched the set courtesy of a brilliant kick-serve that left Schroder flailing.

It did not take long for Vink to break in the second set before staving off a break point with some terrific defence.

Vink broke again with ease after Schroder swatted a forehand into the net, leaving him trailing 3-0.

Schroder got one game back only for Vink to seal another break with a drop shot-forehand winner combination.

Vink saved two break points on his way to taking a 5-1 lead, demonstrating some brilliant recovery skills.

After seeing two match points come and go, Vink sealed victory with a stunning sliced backhand volley.

It was a second gold for Vink having triumphed alongside Schroder to claim the men’s quad doubles crown yesterday.

Sweden overcame Hungary to win goalball gold at the Rotterdam Ahoy ©EPC

Spaargaren was involved in the match of the day as he came from a set down to defeat Spain’s Martin de La Puente 5-7, 7-5, 4-6 in the men’s singles final.

After women’s doubles success for de Groot and van Koot, it was then left to Maikel Scheffers and Spaargaren to make it six wheelchair tennis golds for The Netherlands.

Scheffers and Spaargaren delivered, converting seven of their 11 break-point opportunities in a 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of France’s Nicolas Charrier and Geoffrey Jasiak in the men’s doubles final.

Boccia action also drew to a close at Spaargaren with golds for Ukraine, Netherlands and The Czech Republic.

Ukraine overcame Britain 3-1 to capture the women’s BC4 title, with Portugal beating Hungary 4-2 for bronze.

Britain had to settle for silver again, losing 10-2 to The Netherlands in the women’s BC1/BC2 team final, while Portugal defeated France 8-1 in the bronze-medal match.

The Czech Republic saw off Poland 5-1 in the battle for women’s BC3 pairs gold, while the bronze went to Greece who edged Portugal 3-2.

At the Rotterdam Ahoy, Sweden defeated Hungary 11-5 to clinch the goalball crown.

There was just one goal separating them at half-time, with Hungary trailing 4-3, before the Swedes rattled in seven more goals in a dominant second period.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in Para taekwondo.