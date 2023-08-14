A total of three fighters are poised to represent Italy at this month’s Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championships in Astana.

Medals are set to be awarded across the under-16, under-18 and under-21 categories at the event, scheduled to be held from August 19 to 25 at the Martial Arts Palace in the Kazakh capital.

Luana Lauri and Federica Mazza are due to compete for Italy in the fighting system discipline of the women’s under-21 class.

Lauri, a silver medallist at the 2021 European Championships, will be aiming for the under-52 kilogram title, while last year’s European bronze medallist Mazza will go for over-70kg gold.

Francesco Linimento is set to make his debut at a World Championships after entering the under-56kg category in the men's under-21 class.





The Italian trio are due to join more than 1,400 athletes from around 45 countries competing in Astana.

"Preparation in these summer months has been long and very accurate," said Italian coach Matteo Repetto in a report by Liguria Sport.

"We are going to this World Championship aware of the very high level of our opponents, but with the determination to be able to play with all our medal chances.

"However, such a long and exciting away trip will remain in the memory of our boys who will bring home a unique sporting and life experience."