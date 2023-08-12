India won the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy by beating Malaysia 4-3 in a thrilling final in Chennai.

The comeback victory has made the hosts the most successful nation in the history of the tournament with four.

It was a quick start from Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, with Abu Kamal Azrai, Razie Rahim, and Aminudin Muhamad striking to put them 3-1 up withing 28 minutes after Jugraj Singh scored the opener for India in the ninth minute.

However, the Malaysians ran out of steam after that as India made the most of the home crowd.

Jugraj Singh gave India the lead through a drag flick after a poor tackle on S Karthi.

Azuan Hasan played a role in the equaliser for Malaysia as he made a superb run into the circle from the right before his shot was deflected in by Kamal Azrai.

The chants of Vande Mataram fill the stadium after India comes back into the game. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/Mn5ccxSG4A — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023

Malaysia had a penalty corner in the 18th minute and Rahim made no mistake after combining with Shello Silverius for the second goal.

Muhamad scored four minutes later through another penalty corner to stun the home crowd.

The comeback for India was on when a foul on Sukhjeet Singh in the 45th minute in the circle resulted in penalty stroke.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh smashed it in to reduce the deficit.

The hosts equalised seconds later when the captain set up Gurjant Singh for a tap in.

Chennai appreciates Japan for clinching Bronze in the Hero Asian Champion Trophy Chennai 2023 against Korea.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/az8C9QXuqh — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023

While both teams continued to attack, India went ahead thanks to Akashdeep Singh who had help from Sukhjeet Singh and Mandeep Sing for India’s winner.

Earlier, Japan beat South Korea 5-3 to win the bronze medal.

The Japanese were up by two goals within 10 minutes thanks to Ryoma Ooka and Ryosei Kato.

South Korean captain Jonghyum Jang converted from a penalty corner to pull one back before Woo Cheon Ji made it 2-2 after deflecting Cheoleon Park’s shot in the 26th minute.

Japan reacted quickly as Kentaro Fukuda put them ahead from a tap in, but South Korea equalised after the half-time break through another penalty corner scored by Jonghyum.

The third quarter ended 3-3 but Japan got two more in the 53rd and 56th minute from Shota Yamada and Ken Nagayoshi. Respectively, to finish on a high.