Suriname sprinter Issamade Asinga, who last month broke the world under-20 record in the men’s 100 metres, has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has issued the provisional suspension to the teenager for the presence/use of banned substance GW1516.

The decision comes fewer than two weeks after Asinga made his name at the South American Athletics Championships in São Paulo.

The 18-year-old clocked a sensational time of 9.89sec to lower the world under-20 record of 9.91 set by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo last year.

His time also broke the senior South American record of 10.00 that had been held by Brazilian Robson da Silva since 1988.

Brazil’s Erik Cardoso crossed the line in 9.97 for silver, with Colombia’s Ronal Longa registering 9.99 for bronze.

It was Asinga’s second gold in São Paulo having clocked a Championship-record time of 20.19 to win the men’s 200m title.

"I came here to win, and I was able to get the job done," said Asinga following his performance in Brazil’s biggest city.

The suspension also comes just a week before the start of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest where Asinga was hoping to star.

GW1516 is on the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List as a metabolic modulator, a category which covers substances that modify how the body metabolises fat.

It was originally developed to treat obesity, diabetes and other disorders caused by metabolic problems.

It was pulled from clinical trials after being found to cause cancer, and WADA has warned of the health risks posed by its usage.

Earlier this year, Botswana’s Nijel Amos, the men’s 800m Olympic silver medallist, was banned for three years after an out-of-competition test returned an adverse analytical finding for metabolites of GW1516.