British triathletes set to be based in Libourne prior to Paris 2024

Britain's triathlon team is set to be based in the French commune of Libourne as it prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which are scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11 next year.

Libourne, which lies in the southwest of France in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, will welcome the most successful triathlon team of Tokyo 2020 prior to the sport's first event on July 30.

The country won the mixed relay gold courtesy of Jess Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, and Alex Yee.

Yee and Taylor-Brown also won silver in the men's and women's individual events respectively.

The pair were among a British delegation that have already trained in Libourne earlier this month.

They are gearing up to compete in the World Triathlon Test Event for Paris 2024 which is scheduled to take place in the French capital from August 17 to 20.

However, the event is in doubt following the cancellation of the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris.

Alex Yee is one of the British athletes who has already attended a training camp in Libourne, which is due to be the country's triathlon base before Paris 2024 ©World Triathlon

The World Cup was due to double up as an Olympic test event but pollution in the River Seine forced organisers to call it off.

If conditions in the river are still deemed unsafe before the triathlon test event, the sport's global governing body is prepared to scrap the swimming element.

World Triathlon revealed that a duathlon format would be adopted in Paris if the event cannot be staged as planned.

The Paris 2024 Torch Relay is due to include Libourne in its Bordeaux leg, as the two are 45 minutes apart.

The Relay is due to begin on May 8 after arriving in Olympic sailing host city Marseille from Greece.

It will then tour southern cities such as Nice and Montpellier before reach Libourne and then moving north.

All three of the Paris 2024 triathlon competitions - the men's individual, women's individual, and mixed relay - are set to begin from the Pont d'Iéna.