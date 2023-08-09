A wooden footbridge has been installed across the A1 motorway between Dugny and Le Bourget in the Seine-Saint-Denis area of Paris to allow pedestrians and cyclists to reach Olympic venues at Paris 2024.

The bridge is to provide a link between the climbing venue at Le Bourget, the Stade de France, aquatic centre and media village, and will also connect La Courneuve where shooting competitions are to take place.

The installation of the bridge was carried out by Olympic construction agency Solideo.

The cost was reported by Le Parisien to be €14 million (£12 million/$15.3 million).

The Métropole du Grand Paris is understood to have provided funding of €4 million (£3.44 million/$4.39 million) with the remainder funded by Solideo.

The bridge, approximately 400 metres in length, has been manufactured in Douglas pine grown in the forests of Morvan in Burgundy.

Et c’est fait! Les villes de #Dugny et du #Bourget sont reliées par un pont piéton et cyclable au dessus de l’A1.

Bel héritage des #JOP et surtout une mobilité agréable et facilitée pour les habitants!

— Zaïnaba SAID ANZUM (@zainabSaidAnzum) August 8, 2023

Two portions of the bridge had already been installed and the centre portion was winched into place by cranes.

"It has to fit right in," Solideo project manager Régis Bourguignon told Le Parisien.

"What will take a lot of time is to bolt this central part on both sides.

"We have carpenters who go to work for about four hours, practically all night."

The construction was carried out during a special nigh time closure of the motorway.

No date for the public opening of the bridge has yet been revealed.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled to open on July 26 next year.