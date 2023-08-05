Senegal were crowned women’s basketball champions and claimed several wrestling gold medals on the penultimate day of the Francophone Games in Kinshasa.

A superb second-half performance from Senegal saw them defeat Cameroon 78-54 in the women’s basketball final in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

There were just four points separating the two teams at the end of the second quarter before Senegal found an extra gear in the final two periods to cruise to victory.

Ndioma Kane was the star performer for Senegal, scoring 19 points, while Khadidiatou Bigue Sarr notched 17 points.

Cameroonian captain Josiane Tcheumeleu Tientcheu led by example, rattling in a game-high 21 points for her side but it was not enough to guide them to glory.

Madagascar also sealed a place on the podium following a 69-63 win over Lebanon in the bronze-medal match.

Senegal enjoyed a successful day in wrestling, winning four gold medals including victory over Niger in the men’s team final.

Gora Niang delivered gold for Senegal after overcoming Alaza Sayibia of Togo in the men’s under-100 kilogram final.





There was also delight for Senegal’s Mamadou Diouf who saw off Niger’s Mansour Issa Saley to win the men’s under-76kg title.

Senegal’s final gold was won by Modou Faye who beat Idriss Bousseina of Chad in the men’s over-100kg final.

Mariatou Diallo could have secured another gold for Senegal only to fall to Morocco’s Zineb Hassoune in the women’s under-58kg final.

Hopes of a gold for hosts DR Congo were also dashed when Niger’s Aboubacar Ibrahim Mahaman defeated Pierrot Mayakapongo Kabuanga in the battle for the men’s under-86kg title.

Niger sealed a second gold when Djamilou Bakoye Bajini beat Iyassa Bado of Burkina Faso for the men’s under-66kg crown.

Cameroon were winners of the women’s team title following victory over Chad while Cameroonians Rose Namondo Kombe and Blodine Nyeh Ngui claimed the respective women’s under-53kg and women’s under-63kg honours.

Caroline Yapi N’De of Ivory Coast denied Cameroon another gold when she defeated Rosine Ntsa Assouga in the women’s under-48kg final.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow with the men’s football final following by the Closing Ceremony.