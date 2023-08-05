Ou increases gold medal tally to four in stunning show at Chengdu 2021

China’s Ou Yushan claimed two more artistic gymnastics gold medals to take her total to four at the International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

Ou helped China win women’s team gold on Thursday (August 3) before capturing the women’s individual all-around crown yesterday.

Today saw Ou dazzle again at the Dong-an Lake Park Gymnasium as she claimed the women’s balance beam title with 14.366 points.

Compatriot Lou Huan came second with 13.966, while Ayaka Sakaguchi edged out fellow Japanese gymnast Shoko Miyata to win bronze with 13.466.

Ou sealed her fourth gold of Chengdu 2021 when she emerged victorious from the women’s floor exercise final with 13.866.

Sakaguchi and Miyata finished second and third respectively after both scoring 13.333, with the former judged to have performed at a slightly greater difficulty to take silver.

Ou won two of China’s five gold medals on the final day of artistic gymnastics competition.

Zou Jingyuan triumphed in the men’s parallel bars final, Lan Xingyu claimed men’s rings gold and Du Siyu sealed the women’s uneven bars title.

Miyata managed to get the better of Sakaguchi to take women’s vault gold, while Kazuma Kaya was the other Japanese winner after triumphing in the men’s floor exercise final.

Ayaka Sakaguchi of Japan competes in the women's vault final ©Chengdu 2021

Ukraine’s Nazar Chepurnyi claimed men’s vault gold, Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi came out on top in the men’s horizontal bar final and Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chih-kai captured the men’s pommel horse crown.

At the Fenghuangshan Sports Park Gymnasium, China defeated Japan 99-91 to win women’s basketball gold.

Song Kexin top scored for China with 20 points, while Han Xu and Liu Yutong notched 18 and 16 points respectively in the triumph.

Finland also sealed a place on the podium after beating Chinese Taipei 56-49 in the bronze-medal match.

Chinese Taipei claimed the first tennis titles of Chengdu 2021, winning both the men’s and women’s doubles finals at the Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Hsu Yu-hsiou and Huang Tsung-hao defeated Jan Jermar and Victor Andres Sklenka of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3 to seal men’s doubles gold.

Xu Fang-hsin and Liang En-shou also triumphed in straight sets, beating China’s Guo Hanyu and Jiang Xinyu 7-5, 6-4 in the women’s doubles final.

China's players celebrate after winning women's basketball gold ©Chengdu 2021

There was an all-Chinese men’s singles final in table tennis as Zhou Kai defeated Xu Yingbin 11-7, 11-2, 8-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-8.

Qian Tianyi claimed another table tennis gold for China when she edged Japan’s Kyoka Idesawa 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9 in a gripping women’s singles final.

China increased their diving gold medal haul as Tai Xiaohu clinched the men’s one metres springboard title.

There was also success for the host nation in fencing as they beat Italy to win women’s épée team gold.

Italy overcame South Korea to bag men’s sabre team gold.

Athletics competition continued with China and Turkey claiming three golds each, while Finland, Japan, Portugal, Austria and Germany also tasted success.

China picked up two more swimming golds as Poland, Italy and Lithuania also earned titles at the Dong’an Lake Sports Park Aquatics Center.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in athletics, basketball, diving, fencing, rowing, swimming, tennis and volleyball.