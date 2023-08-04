Hinze adds 500m time trial to list of UCI World Championships gold medals with another victory in Glasgow

Germany’s Emma Hinze won her second gold medal of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Cycling World Championships in Glasgow when she claimed victory in the 500 metres time trial.

Victory came just a day after she had combined with Pauline Grabosch and Lea Sophie Friedrich to set a world record in the women’s team sprint at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Scotland’s biggest city.

The 25-year-old from Lower Saxony has now won a total of eight World Championship gold medals in three different sprint specialities having won the team sprint every year since 2020, the individual sprint in 2020 and 2021, the kerin in 2021 and now this event, which she had largely neglected to concentrate on the other disciplines.

After clocking the fastest time of the qualification, Hinze was the last to start in the final.

Her time of 32.820sec was 0.136 seconds quicker than Australia’s silver medallist Kristina Clonan, who finished ahead of another German sprinter, Lea Sophie Friedrich, winner of the 500m time trial in 2020 and 2021.

The women’s scratch race saw the United States’ Jennifer Valente win the sixth rainbow jersey of her career, but the first in this discipline.

The four-time UCI world champion in the team pursuit in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 and omnium event in 2022, dominated a tactical 40-lap race where it all came down to the final sprint after she had reeled in surges from Belgium’s Katrijn de Clercq and then Spain’s Eukene Larrarte.

The 28-year-old from San Diego used all her track craft to hold off rivals Maike van der Duin from The Netherlands and New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond to become the first American rider to win the women’s scratch race.

"I couldn't see her, but always very aware of her, and you always kind of think what you would do, and if I were her, I would be trying to take a run," Valente said of Van der Duin.

"So, I went, knowing someone was always going to be there pushing on the outside.

"It's the very beginning of the competition, and a lot of racing to go, so it's exciting [to win the world title], but I'm trying to refocus now for the rest of the races."

The Netherlands regained their title in the men’s team sprint after Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg beat Australian trio Matthew Glaetzer, Leigh Hoffman and Matthew Richardson.

It was a return to victory after the Aussies upset them in last year’s UCI World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in France.

This time, the Dutch sprinters delivered an impressive performance to take gold with a time of 41.647, narrowly holding off the Australians by 0.035 seconds to win the gold medal in this event for the fifth time in six years.

France beat Great Britain in the final for the bronze medal.

The highlight of tomorrow’s track programme is the finals of the team pursuits for men and women, where hopes will be high for another gold medal for the host nation after Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight and Anna Morris clocked 4min 10.333sec to lead qualification.

In the men’s event, Denmark’s will race against Italy for the gold medal, while Australia face neighbours New Zealand in the battle for bronze.

In the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships, Scotland husband and wife pair Neil and Lora Fachie both won medals.

Neil Fachie stormed to another gold medal in the men’s B 1 kilometre’s time trial alongside pilot Matthew Rotherham, the 17th World Championships gold medal won by the 39-year-old from Aberdeen.

They finished ahead of another British pair, James Ball and pilot Steffan Lloyd.

Later in the evening, Fachie’s wife Lora and her pilot Corrine Hall claimed silver in the individual pursuit behind another British tandem, Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, winners of the 1 km time trial yesterday.

Britain won four gold medals with Jaco Van Gass beating team-mate Fin Grahan, the winner last year in the omnium, scratch race and individual pursuit, in the men’s C3 1km time trial.

Van Gass’s triumph came off the back of another British victory in the form of Jody Cundy who dominated the men's C4 1km time trial, bettering the time of New Zealand’s Michael Shippley by over a second.

Remarkably, Cundy remains unbeaten in this event since it made its UCI World Championships debut in 2006.

"I wasn’t expecting any of that," the 41-year-old eight-time Paralympic Games gold medallist.

"At the start of the year, I had an absolute shocker at nationals and almost retired.

"I didn’t really know what I was doing, but with all my friends and family and the guys at British Cycling where there was a good back up team there, and I’ve managed to sort out a lot of my problems.

"I’ve come back well in this World Championships and my performance tonight,

"I’m ecstatic with. It’s the first time my fiancé and my kids have come to watch me in a kilo so it was amazing."

Earlier in the evening, China’s Qian Wangwei kickstarted a memorable session by breaking the world record in the women’s C1 500m time trial in 41.113 ahead of Britain’s Frances Brown in silver, and China’s Jiafan Yang in bronze.

Another world record came from Switzerland’s Flurina Rigling in the women’s C2 flying 200m.

The Swiss rider halted Britain’s gold rush by holding off Daphne Schrager in the individual pursuit.

There was nearly further Swiss success in the women’s C4 scratch race as Franziska Matile-Dorig broke from the pack on the final lap but was pipped at the line by China’s Xiaohui Li.