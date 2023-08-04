South Korean star player Lee Jung-hoo has been ruled out of his country's men's baseball team for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou with injury.

The outfielder plays for Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League side Kiwoom Heroes, but suffered a fractured ankle which has ended his hopes of featuring at the delayed Asian Games.

Lee won the KBO League's most valuable player award for the 2022 season, so his injury represents a blow to South Korea's hopes of a fourth consecutive baseball gold medal at the Asian Games.

Coach Ryu Joong-il can select a replacement for Lee, but is yet to do so.

The Yonhap news agency reported a replacement should be selected at least 10 days before the team plans to depart for the Chinese city on September 28.

South Korea is seeking a fourth consecutive Asian Games baseball gold medal in Hangzhou ©Getty Images

South Korea selected a team of primarily under-25 players last month for the re-arranged Games, postponed by 12 months due to strict COVID-19 protocols in China.

South Korea is seeking to move on from a disappointing display at the World Baseball Classic in March, where the team was knocked out at the group stage for the third time in a row in Tokyo and three players were fined and handed community service for drinking during the event.

Baseball and softball events at Hangzhou 2022 are due to be held at the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre.

The baseball tournament is due to begin with the first stage of competition from 24 to 28 September, from which the top two of the six competing teams will join the six teams automatically assured of a place in the second stage.

The second stage is scheduled to start on October 1 with group stage action and conclude on October 7.