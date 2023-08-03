Airbnb to notify users of unfair pricing during Paris 2024 after Government bill

The French Government is set to sign a charter in the coming months that will require homestay platforms such as Airbnb to notify users of excessively high prices in Paris due to its hosting of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Searches for accommodation in the capital increased by more than 30 per cent in the second quarter of this year compared to the first while listings have jumped by more than 60 per cent.

As a result, the Government wants to regulate price rises that are expected to be a consequence of Paris' first time staging the Summer Olympics in 100 years which are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

A notification will be shown on listings that are much higher than properties of a similar size on the same dates.

It is due to be implemented at the beginning of 2024.

"We will sign a charter of commitment this autumn with the main platforms, including Airbnb, so that they commit to alerting renters when the price is abnormally high," said Minister Delegate for Small and Medium Enterprise, Trade, Craft and Tourism, Olivia Grégoire, as reported by Le Parisien.

"This is one of the twelve proposals we made to [citizens] ahead of the Rugby World Cup this autumn and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024."

Olivia Grégoire does not want tourists to be "ripped off" during Paris 2024 and this year's Rugby World Cup ©Getty Images

Grégoire also said that "millions of international tourists" will be welcomed at these events and that "they are not meant to be ripped off in France."

A study by Deloitte earlier this year stated that the average price for a one-night stay in Île-de-France, the region where Paris is situated, should be around €200 (£170/$220).

The study also found that prices could rise by 85 per cent during the Games.

Airbnb is a partner of the International Olympic Committee after joining The Olympic Partners (TOP) Programme in 2019.

It signed a nine-year, five-Games deal worth $500 million (£386 million/€452 million).

Some Parisians are relishing the influx of visitors and expect to make as much as €30,000 (£25,000/$32,000).

Airbnb has been heavily criticised in France with some claiming local residents are being priced out of the rental market because of the platform ©Getty Images

The French Institute of Public Opinion revealed that nearly a fifth of Île-de-France residents who do not yet rent out their accommodation plan to do so for the Olympic Games.

Airbnb has come under heavy criticism in France and has resulted in a coalition of 20 communities, including Paris 2024 sailing host Marseille, which have pressed the French Government to take action.

The French capital's Mayor Anne Hidalgo is a critic of the American company and has accused it of driving an increase in prices leading to local residents being priced out of the rental market.

Shortly after Airbnb's deal with the IOC, she wrote to the latter's President Thomas Bach to alert him of the perceived dangers that came with it.

Airbnb currently advertises around 800,000 accommodation options in France, with 22,000 in Paris.

The figure in the capital is then expected to raise to over 100,000 by the conclusion of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.