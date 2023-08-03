Hammer thrower Gwendolyn Berry has been suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for 16 months after testing positive for a banned substance.

The Missouri-born athlete's out-of-competition urine sample collected on March 23 contained canrenone.

It is a metabolite of spironolactone, for which she had a prescription.

However, the two-time Olympian failed to obtain Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for the medication.

This is the Pan American Games gold medallist's second doping ban in 10 years.

In 2016, she was suspended for three months after an inhaler she was using contained the banned substance vilanterol trifenatate.

"Berry's sixteen-month period of ineligibility began on April 28, 2023, the date her provisional suspension was imposed," a statement from USADA read.

Gwendolyn Berry, centre, won hammer throw gold at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games ©Getty Images

"In addition, Berry has been disqualified from any competitive results obtained on and subsequent to March 23, 2023, the date her positive sample was collected, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

"This is Berry’s second anti-doping rule violation within a ten-year period, so the period of ineligibility is increased as required under the Code.

"Both anti-doping rule violations involved prescribed medications for which Berry did not have a TUE."

The 34-year-old has been ruled out of the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships because of the ban that was backdated to April 28, when she was provisionally suspended.

At the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, she, and two-time Olympic bronze medallist fencer Race Imboden staged protests on the podium, to fight racism in the United States.

Imboden knelt when the national anthem was played during the medal ceremony while Berry raised her fist, like the acts of Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the Mexico 1968 Olympic Games.