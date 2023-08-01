The Netherlands smashed seven goals past Vietnam to ensure they topped Group E at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Esmee Brugts scored a magnificent brace with two curling efforts either side of the half-time break at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Jill Roord also found the net twice while Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs, and Danielle van de Donk completed the rout.

The 7-0 scoreline marked the biggest winning margin of the tournament so far while Vietnam will have to wait at least another four years before their first ever Women's World Cup goal.

"In the end, it turned out the way we wanted it to," said The Netherlands' manager Andries Jonker.

"This is what you're hoping for - one opportunity after another.

"They were fantastic goals and not lucky goals.

"A dream scenario came true."

The Dutch were helped by Portugal who held defending champions the United States to a 0-0 draw at Auckland's Eden Park, a result that saw the US qualify in second place from the group.

Things could have been different but for the woodwork denying Portugal's Ana Capeta from scoring with an effort in the 91st minute.

The United States progressed to the knockout rounds despite a poor performance against Portugal ©Getty Images

Reigning European champions England finally hit top gear to blow China away 6-1 following two single-goal wins.

Alessia Russo got the Group D leaders off to the perfect start at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide with a calm finish after four minutes.

An onslaught ensued as goals then came from Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly, and a brilliant Lauren James double.

"We're really growing into the tournament now," said England captain Millie Bright.

"We got a lot of criticism in the first two games but we were not concerned at all."

The result confirmed a last-16 meeting with Nigeria while runners-up in England's group Denmark will meet tournament co-hosts Australia.

A Pernille Harder penalty and Sanne Troelsgaard strike helped the Danes beat tournament debutants Haiti 2-0.

Competition is set to continue tomorrow with the final matches in Group F and Group G scheduled.