FISU extends deal with Qiaodan Sports for another two years

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has signed a new two-year deal with Chinese sportswear company Qiaodan Sports.

The agreement extends the partnership between the two which has been in existence since 2016.

It was signed by FISU Acting President Leonz Eder and Qiaodan Sports vice-chairman Ni Zhennian during the Chengdu 2021 World University Games which is currently taking place in China.

"FISU is very happy and very proud that Qiaodan is renewing the agreement with us," said Eder.

"Of course, renewing the contract here in China, in the company's home country, has a special meaning, I believe not only for FISU but especially for Qiaodan.

"For many years already, Qiaodan has been a very faithful partner and they support us with fantastic clothing.

"We are more than happy that in these difficult times after the pandemic, they were ready to continue to support us.

Qiaodan has been in partnership with FISU since 2016 and has produced clothing for all of the organisation's events since ©Getty Images

"It also means that they put a lot of energy in the students and they believe in our values.

"It's a win-win for FISU and for Qiaodan."

Since 2016, Qiaodan has become the official provider of FISU family uniforms and has designed sets for all of the governing body's events.

"It’s been Qiaodan's pleasure to work with FISU for the last decade, and it’s with great joy that we are pursuing this partnership," said Ni.

"I am thrilled to be here, not only because it is mine and Qiaodan's home country, but also because almost 80 per cent of our clientele is from China, so it is good to show ourselves and welcome such a partner event here in Chengdu."

In 2020, after eight years, double Olympic champion Michael Jordan won a legal battle against Qiaodan, which is the transliteration of Jordan into Chinese, over the use of the name.

The China People's Supreme Court ruled that the company had to publicly apologise, clarify that there is no association between Qiaodan and Jordan, and pay for damages.