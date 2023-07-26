It was business as usual as Spain bagged five goals against Zambia to reach the last-16 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Teresa Abelleira opened the scoring for La Roja, while braces from Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo was secured qualification for the European giants.

It was a special win for Hermoso, who bagged two on her 100th international appearance.

Abelleira broke the deadlock within ten minutes when she fired one into the top left corner, leaving Zambian keeper Eunice Sakala dumbstruck.

They doubled their lead soon when Alexia Putellas created magic from the left, as Hermoso headed in from an inch-perfect cross.

Substitute Redondo scored 24 minutes into the second half, when she rounded Sakala before Hermoso got her second one minute later.

With five minutes to go, Redondo completed the formalities as Spain sealed an emphatic victory from an Eva Navarro cross.

"We have obtained another three points, the team started well," Hermoso, who was judged player of the match, said.

"Scoring five goals in a World Cup, two games won, [we're] very happy.

"The other day we were left with the taste of having had many situations and not having scored more goals, but now the goal difference is important for the match with Japan.

"In the end, everything I expected for my third World Cup and to be able to continue enjoying it is what I wanted.

"I dedicate it to my family who is always with me"

In the other Group C match of the day, Japan manged to join Spain in the knockout rounds after a 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino were the heroes for the 2011 champions, with both goals coming in the first half.

Naomoto got the ball past Daniela Solera with a low powerful drive in the 25th minute after some poor defending from the South Americans.

Fujino, who became the first teenager to score for Japan at the Women's World Cup at 19 years of age, got Japan’s second two minutes later.

She showcased her skill from the right flank, taking on two players, before firing one in from a tight angle.

In Group B, Canada defeated Republic of Ireland 2-1 to recover from their 0-0 draw against Nigeria in the last game.

It was Republic of Ireland who took the lead, with Katie McCabe scoring the fastest foal of the tournament so far - first for the country at the Women's World Cup - after only four minutes.

But an own goal from Megan Connolly and a second half strike from Adriana Leon helped the Canadians come from behind to win at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

McCabe scored in spectacular fashion, when her corner from the right, went into the far post, beating Kailen Sheridan.

Connolly was unlucky to turn in a cross from Julia Grosso into her own net in the fifth minute of added time in the first half.

Canada scored their winner when Leon took one touch in the box to bring the ball under control from a Sophie Schmidt pass before tapping it in.