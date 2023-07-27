Hungary’s teqball player Csaba Bányik has said that competing at his first European Games was everything he expected - and more as he clinched an historic gold in Kraków-Małopolska.

Bányik teamed up with Balázs Katz to become the first-ever European Games teqball men’s doubles champions as the sport made its debut at the continental multi-sport event.

It was one of three teqball golds for Hungary as they also emerged victorious from the women’s doubles and mixed doubles while Romania’s Apor Györgydeák and Kinga Barabasi claimed the respective men’s and women’s singles titles.

Bányik said that he will never forget the atmosphere during the European Games and playing outdoors in front of the Kraków Cloth Hall in the Main Square.

"Regarding the surrounding, I got what I expected - an incredible big sports event, with 8,000 athletes, with an Olympic Village, as we saw on TV, for example, during the Tokyo Olympics," said Bányik.

"The whole thing was beautiful, together with the organisation, and also the way the Hungarian Olympic Committee was always at our disposal.

"It was the first time that I won the medal not for my club or myself, but for my country.

Teqball was played in front of the Kraków Cloth Hall in the Main Square as it made its European Games debut ©FITEQ

"It was a very uplifting feeling.

"There was no world ranking point or prize money for it, we played to achieve success for our country.

"You also play for success at the World Championships, but in the meantime, you can acquire material goods that can cover your racing throughout the year and doing that in front of more than 65,000 people, was just unbelievable."

Bányik revealed that he recently ditched his job to focus on competing in teqball around the world and said he hoped to have a future within the sport after ending his playing career.

"I quit my job just last month, not because I will be able to make a living from teqball, but because there are so many foreign competitions waiting for us that it would not be compatible with work," said Bányik.

"In addition, I will start studying law in September, so that would have been a lot altogether.

Csaba Bányik, right, said that he would like to work within teqball once he finishes his playing days ©FITEQ

"But it is true that, with the exception of the last month, I have worked with teqball all the time, most recently as an event organizer for the Hungarian Esport Association - 80 per cent of which I was able to do from my home office.

"At times, it happened that during an American competition, I had to get up at 2am to join an online meeting.

"In the long term, I would like to become a sports lawyer or a sports diplomat, and it would be icing on the cake if it happened within teqball.

"I will play as long as my joints can take it, and we will see how long that is.

"But I am actively preparing for the life that follows, be it coaching or sports management, which I am already doing as the president of the Phoenix Teqball Academy, which has been the most successful association in the world so far.

"And there is the legal career that I could imagine also within teqball."