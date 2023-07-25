The International Cycling Union (UCI) has warned the United Kingdom Government that the country's chances of staging future events could be impacted due to its stance on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Scotland is preparing to stage the inaugural edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in a little over a week’s time.

A total of 18 riders from Russia had been cleared by the UCI to compete as neutrals at the event, which will see 13 cycling disciplines come together over 10 days for the first time.

However, insidethegames has been informed by the UCI that only one rider had registered to race under the neutral banner.

The UK Government has recommended that athletes from Russia and Belarus can only compete in Britain if they are "self-funded" and provide a private written declaration of neutrality to national governing bodies stressing that they are not representing the two regimes.

According to British newspaper The Times, UCI President David Lappartient has issued a letter to the UK Sports Minister Stuart Andrew, expressing concerns over the country’s stance and accusing them of showing a lack of faith in the background checks carried out by his organisation.

UK Sports Minister Stuart Andrew has reportedly received a letter from the UCI President David Lappartient warning him that Britain's hopes of staging future cycling events could be impacted by its stance on Russia ©Getty Images

"With the utmost recognition for the UK’s efforts and outstanding track record in hosting major international competitions, I feel compelled to convey our concern that measures like these could impact on the future assessment of bids from the UK for the organisation of UCI events," Lappartient wrote.

"I sincerely believe that in any relationship, reciprocal trust is of the essence.

"The fact that the UK Government has not shown signs of trust to our organisation will affect our trust in the UK’s commitment to the organisation of sporting events in coming years."

The warning comes after the IOC recently denied English capital London the chance of hosting a Paris 2024 qualification event due to the UK Government’s stance on Russian athletes.

London’s Olympic Park was among the venues considered for hosting an Olympic Qualifier Series for breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and BMX freestyle scheduled for June next year.

However, the IOC decided to end talks after claiming that the UK Government had offered to support any British athlete who opted to boycott an event involving Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"Such support for a boycott goes against all the rules of international sport and the Olympic Charter, which prohibit any discrimination," an IOC spokesperson told insidethegames last week.

Russian cyclists fear missing Paris 2024 after refusing to sign a declaration of neutrality to compete at the World Championships in Scotland ©Getty Images

The UK Government has since denied such claims, insisting that it does not advocate for boycotting events and that backing athletes who shun facing Russians and Belarusians that support Vladimir Putin is "materially different".

The IOC has ruled that athletes from Russia and Belarus should be readmitted to international competition as individual neutrals provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

insidethegames understands that the British Government is continuing to seek clarity over the IOC’s position around military links and state funding.

"There is a clear consensus - from a coalition of like-minded nations, including the UK - that there should be no Russian and Belarusian state representation in sporting competitions whilst the war in Ukraine continues," a UK Government spokesperson told insidethegames.

London's Olympic Park was denied the chance of hosting an Olympic qualifier by the IOC over its stance on Russia ©Getty Images

"At the request of national governing bodies, we provided guidance on how individual, self-funded athletes could compete in the UK on a neutral basis.

"This guidance respects the autonomy of sport, but makes clear that athletes should not actively support Putin's barbaric war.

"We will continue to work constructively with governing bodies, sporting federations and event organisers to deliver world-class sporting events here in the UK, and provide support where necessary."

Ivan Smirnov and Gleb Syritsa, part of Russia’s European Games gold medal-winning team pursuit at Minsk 2019, were among Russian cyclists that had been permitted to ride as neutrals, while others included European bronze medallists Tamara Dronova and Vlas Shichkin.

Russian national cycling team head coach Sergey Kovpanets fears his riders now face missing next year’s Olympics in Paris after refusing to sign "certain declarations" to participate at the Cycling World Championships.

Glasgow and other cities across Scotland are set to host cycling disciplines from August 3 to 13.