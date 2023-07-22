Kabaeva, rumoured girlfriend of Putin, claims FIG ruling on Russia "not enough"

Russian Olympic gold medallist Alina Kabaeva has claimed that the lifting of the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) outright ban on athletes from Russia is "not enough", insisting that they should be allowed to compete under the country’s flag.

The former rhythmic gymnast, widely rumoured to be the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has also claimed that "political interference" is "destroying" sport and insisted that international competition should be "free from politics".

Her comments reported by Russia’s official state news agency TASS come after the FIG agreed on Wednesday (July 19) to readmit Russian and Belarusian athletes under a neutral banner from the start of new year.

FIG followed the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as individual neutrals, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

Kabaeva, winner of the Olympic gold medal in the all-around event at Athens 2004, admitted she was unhappy that Russian athletes had to adopt a neutral status to be able to perform on the international stage.

"We welcome the decision of the International Gymnastics Federation allow Russian athletes to compete," said the 40-year-old speaking on behalf of the Sky Grace Alina Kabaeva Academy of Rhythmic Gymnastics.

"However, this is not enough.

"Russian athletes should have the right to compete under their own flag.

"The monopoly of individual countries on international sports organisations is unacceptable.

"Political interference in sports is destroying it.

"In parallel, an international sports system must be created that would be free from politics."

Russian gymnasts could return to international competition under a neutral banner from the start of next year ©Getty Images

FIG President Morinari Watanabe claimed that accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate as neutrals ensures the "rights of all athletes are respective" and "sends a message to the world that gymnastics is seeking peace".

The worldwide governing body has stated that athletes from the two countries must apply for neutral status "in accordance with the Ad-hoc rules".

Those deemed successful by the FIG are expected to be eligible to compete in the organisation’s events from January 1 next year.

The Ad-hoc rules and supporting documents are due to be published in the coming weeks once they have been finalised by the FIG Executive Committee.

Banned Russian gymnastics coach Irina Viner told TASS that "absolutely nothing is clear" when asked to respond to the FIG’s ruling on Russian participation.

Viner, head of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, has been suspended for two years by the FIG for behaviour following her team’s defeat at the re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Viner is reported to have introduced Putin to Kabaeva, with the pair having gone on to have three children together.

Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation President Irina Viner, pictured next to the country's leader Vladimir Putin, claimed "nothing is clear" with the FIG's rules on Russian participation ©Getty Images

Russian Artistic Gymnastics Federation President Vasily Titov, a member of the FIG Executive Committee, hailed the decision by the International Federation as being "very responsible".

But he warned against the "impossibility of signing political declarations in exchange for obtaining a neutral status", something which has already led to a number of Russians in other sports deciding not to return to international competition even if offered the opportunity to compete under a neutral banner.

"It states the fact that not a single international tournament in any gymnastic discipline without the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes is complete due to a drop in the competitive level," Titov told TASS.

"Gymnasts will be allowed taking into account the criteria that the International Olympic Committee previously formulated.

"Admission is expected to be selective.

"I think the criteria will be developed by the end of August."