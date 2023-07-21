Poland stripped of right to host World Youth Wrestling Championship after refusing to issue Russians visas

Poland has been stripped of the right to host the United World Wrestling World Youth Championship next month, due to not providing visas to all participants.

The Championships, due to take place from August 14 to 20, are now set to be held in Amman, Jordan, as reported by TASS, Russia’s official state news agency.

Russian Wrestling Federation President Mikhail Mamiashvili claimed the reason for the Championships moving was "the failure to fulfil contractual obligations to provide visa support."

In June, Russia’s youth team missed the European Championship in Spain after being initially denied visas.

Russian Wrestling Federation President Mikhail Mamishvili claimed the country should go to the Paris 2024 Olympics in tanks if it was made to compete under the Olympic flag, and with the Olympic hymn as its national anthem ©Getty Images

Despite being later granted visas the team was unable to participate in the tournament.

Following the tournament, the UWW Bureau discussed the issue of Russians and Belarusians competing internationally and made it a requirement for countries holding events to provide visa support to all athletes regardless of nationality.

In April, UWW voted to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international events, in line with updated International Olympic Committee recommendations to International Federations, which were that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete internationally, providing they did not actively support the war in Ukraine and were not affiliated to the military.

Last month, Mamiashvili said the country's delegation should go to the Paris 2024 Olympics in tanks if it was made to compete under the Olympic flag, and with the Olympic hymn as its national anthem.

insidethegames has contacted the UWW for comment.