Japanese teenage sensation Tokito Oda captured his first Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles title after denying home favourite Alfie Hewett a career Grand Slam in London.

The 17-year-old ace beat Hewett 6-4, 6-2 to become the youngest man ever to win the wheelchair singles crown at the Wimbledon Championships.

It is his second Grand Slam title after winning the French Open following another victory over Hewett.

Wimbledon is the only one of the four majors missing in Hewett’s singles career but the wait continues after losing in the final for the second successive year.

After Shingo Kunieda claimed victory over Hewett 12 months ago, it was another Japanese player that inflicted further pain on the British star.

Hewett teamed up with Gordon Reid to defeat Oda and Takuya Miki in the men’s wheelchair doubles final yesterday but the teenager proved too strong on Court One today.

"I didn’t expect this level of support and to play on these courts," said Oda.

"I am still only 17 so I want to open the champagne but I can’t.

"My goal is winning the whole Grand Slam and winning the Paralympics.

"My tennis is not perfect right now, so I want to play more things.

Niels Vink of The Netherlands powered to the wheelchair quad title ©Getty Images

"I'm thinking I want to play more aggressive and playing faster."

Niels Vink of The Netherlands produced a superb performance to defeat Australia’s Heath Davidson 6-1, 6-2 in the wheelchair quad final.

The victory came just 24 hours after Vink and his partner Sam Shroder to the quad doubles title with victory over Davidson and Canada’s Robert Shaw.

"This is one of my best matches I have ever played," said Vink.

"To win Wimbledon, I played amazing.

"I can’t believe it.

"My semi-final was very good but this level was better."