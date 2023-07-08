USA eye record-equalling fifth title against Brazil in FIBA Women's AmeriCup final

Holders United States will have a chance to equal Brazil's record of five titles when the two countries face each other in the final of the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's AmeriCup.

USA beat Canada 67-63 in their semi-final while Brazil sealed a spot in the final after overcoming Puerto Rico 85-74.

Canada troubled the defending champions with a strong show in the second half at the Domo de la Feria in León after trailing 29-39 in the first half.

The game became interesting in the third quarter, when Canada managed to score 21 points as Kayla Alexander led from the front.

Going into the fourth quarter, the US were leading 53-50 but Aaliyah Edwards bagged crucial points to make it 56-all.

However, Lauren Betts and Rickea Jackson ensured that the USA did enough offensively to win the game by four points.

Betts scored 12 points and four rebounds followed by Jackson on 11 points and six rebounds.

It all comes down to this 🏆

🇧🇷 vs. 🇺🇸 #AmeriCupW pic.twitter.com/h2YW0aS2nq — FIBA Women's AmeriCup (@americupw) July 9, 2023

In the other game, Arella Guirantes and Mya Hollingshed helped Puerto Rico trouble Brazil in the beginning, leading 22-16 after 10 minutes.

Damiris Dantas was the main player for Brazil, combining with Tainá Paixo and Isabela Macedo to reduce the deficit.

But they had to wait until the third quarter to get the lead back thanks to eight points from Kamilla Cardoso.

Brazil did not let go off the momentum as Dantas finished with a stunning 24 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Paixo did her part with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists as they sealed a team win to set up a final with USA.