England defeated Spain 1-0 in a dramatic final to win the UEFA U21 European Championships in Batumi, Georgia.

Liverpool Football Club midfielder Curtis Jones scored the only goal of the game as England lifted the trophy for the first time in almost 40 years.

England last won the trophy in 1984.

A Cole Palmer freekick towards the end of the first half was deflected off Jones, wrong-footing goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

Spain, who smashed 13 goals in the tournament so far, thought they equalised in the second half only for Abel Ruiz's header to be ruled offside.

But Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford was the hero for England after saving a last-minute penalty.

Levi Colwill, who plays for Chelsea Football Club, fouled Ruiz in the box in added time, as the referee pointed towards the spot.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England win the tournament for the first time since 1984! 👏#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/zZ11mw7f3V — #U21EURO (@UEFAUnder21) July 8, 2023

Trafford stopped Ruiz's effort and saved the rebound, helping England to a famous victory.

The Young Lions had a fantastic tournament defensively and did not concede a goal in the tournament, becoming the first team to record six successive clean sheets in the competition's history.

"I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen," Trafford said after the game as quoted by Sky Sports.

"When they got a penalty, I knew I was going to save it.

"It means a lot for us, the record.

"We believed that no one could scored against us, and we showed it."

England started well with Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon getting two good chances in the sic minutes.

His first shot was saved making Gordon to go for a pass in the second attempt.

However, Morgan Gibbs-White could not tap in.

As expected, Spain grew into the game and stared dominating possession with Aitor Paredes, Sergio Gomez and Alex Baena all failing to find the back of the net.

However, England players had the chance to celebrate soon as Jones got the goal, sparking wild celebrations.

It led to some heated reactions with England assistant manager Ashley Cole being sent off along with a coaching staff member from Spain.

There were 30 fouls and 11 yellow cards in what was a spicy final.

The penalty miss from Spain towards the end saw another touchline frenzy, forcing the referee to give the marching orders for Morgan Gibbs-White and Antonio Blanco.

However, England players did not seem to care much as they ran to celebrate after full time.