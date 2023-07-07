Gold Coast in Australia has been awarded hosting rights for the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) 2024 World Ultimate Championships.

Scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 7, the International Federation also announced that the WFDF 2024 World Guts Championship will be held simultaneously.

Both events will be staged at the Runaway Bay Sport Precinct, with satellite fields located at the Alabaster Drive Sports Precinct.

More than 2,500 athletes from over 40 countries are expected to turn up for the Ultimate divisions – open, women and mixed - and Guts Frsibee.

"These Championships being hosted in Australia in 2024 will mark the return of National teams to WFDF World Championships for the first time since 2016 on account of the WUGC being canceled (sic) in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic," said WFDF President Robert "Nob" Rauch

"WUGC 2016 was hosted in London and it is great to host this event in the Asian-Oceanic region to give all participants an opportunity to travel to parts of the world they might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.

"Australia and the Gold Coast will offer a unique immersion in the cultural aspects of Australian sporting events.

"The LOC has put considerable efforts into developing a detailed plan and building a relationship with the host city since before the pandemic and it was able to pick up and continue with those plans to deliver a fantastic experience for athletes, supporters, and spectators."

WFDF has arranged accommodation for those participating at Surfers Paradise.

The WFDF 2024 World Guts Championship will be held simultaneously in Gold Coast ©Getty Images

This event was formerly known as World Ultimate and Guts Championship.

This will be the first time it has been split into two.

The Australian Flying Disc Association (AFDA) has previously hosted WFDF 2018 World Under-24 Ultimate Championships and the WFDF 2006 World Ultimate Club Championships.

Mathew Ryan has been named head of the Local Organising Committee in 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have been awarded the privilege of hosting the WFDF 2024 WUC and WGC events," said AFDA chairman Simon Farrow.

"This achievement is the result of an immense amount of effort put forth by TD Mat Ryan, who embarked on this dream back in 2018.

"Mat’s dedication can be traced through his participation in various World Ultimate events, his organization of numerous local Australian tournaments (at both the state and national levels), and his invaluable contributions as a key volunteer at the 2018 World U24 Ultimate Championships.

"As someone who has had the privilege of volunteering in diverse capacities for the WFDF 2019 WU24 in Germany and the 2018 and 2022 WUCC events in the USA, I am personally excited to contribute to the delivery of an exceptional experience for athletes, volunteers, and spectators from all corners of the globe.

"I am confident that all of the Australian Ultimate community will be excited to be hosting this event on our shores."

It was also announced that Perth will host the WFDF 2024 World Team Disc Golf Championship (WTDGC) from November 6 to 9.