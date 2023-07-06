International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder participated at the recent International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS) to persuade officials to further promote university competition.

Eder represented the organisation in Azerbaijan's capital Baku alongside FISU director of development and healthy campus Fernando Parente.

"We used our time in Baku to meet with representatives from several nations and ask for more support to, and promotion of, university sports in their respective countries," said Eder.

"In addition, we met with FISU partners from different non Governmental organisations (NGOs) with whom we already work in some international projects and initiatives."

The event was hosted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and brought together more than 50 Governmental Ministers and 540 representatives from 124 countries and organisations.

Eder and Parente also aimed to gain a better understanding of how UNESCO operates within the sporting sector, especially as FISU is about to send its application dossier to become a UNESCO official partner NGO.

MINEPS welcomed 50 Ministers and 540 representatives from 124 countries and organisations around the world ©FISU

"FISU also held bilateral meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, namely Farid Gayibov, Minister of Sports, and Mariana Vasileva, vice-minister of sports, and with the President of the University Sports Federation of Azerbaijan, Tofig Khanaliyev," read a FISU statement.

"They notably assessed the feasibility of organising FISU activities in the country in the coming years."

The MINEPS conference saw the establishment of the Baku Declaration which was adopted within the framework of the UNESCO Fit for Life sports programme.

The programme is designed to aid COVID-19 recovery, support inclusive policy making, and enhance the wellbeing of young people.