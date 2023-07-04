England have named 44 athletes to compete in swimming, athletics, and Para athletics at the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, scheduled from August 4 to 11.

The announcement makes up the bulk of the delegation which is comprised of 59 athletes also taking part in beach volleyball and Fast5 netball.

The country topped the swimming medals table at the last edition of the Games, Bahamas 2017, with a total of eight golds, nine silvers, and four bronzes.

The likes of Buckingham's Harry Wynne-Jones and Ashleigh Baillie of Sheffield will look to repeat the feat at the National Aquatic Centre in Trinidad.

"I'm looking forward to working with such an exciting squad of athletes for what I'm sure will be a fantastic Games at Trinbago 2023," said England's Chef de Mission Francesca Carter-Kelly.

"We have an extremely talented group heading out to Trinidad and Tobago who are all primed to deliver at the Commonwealth Youth Games and make it an experience to remember.

"This is a great opportunity to compete on the international stage and get a first experience of a multi-sport environment.

"I'm excited for competition to begin and I'm sure we will see many standout performances and future stars emerge."

Trinbago 2023 is the first edition of the Games where Para sport has been included on the programme.

England have selected four Para athletes in the form of Maddie Down, Rosie Porter, Bebe Jackson, and Vincent Forkner.

"It is going to be an exciting experience and I would like to medal out there," Down said.

"I am going for the experience, and I have never been that far away for two weeks before.

"I think it will be great to go over there, compete and meet new people.

"I'm excited for what is going to happen, hopefully it can promote how exciting Para athletics can be.

"I hope that it continues to get that same level of attention so that the whole Para community can inspire the next generation."