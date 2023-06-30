Paris 2024 training venue damaged during night of riots in France after killing of teenager

Rioters have smashed the windows of the under construction Aubervilliers Aquatic Centre, which is due to be used as a training site for next year's Olympic Games, during ongoing protests in the country.

Civil unrest reached a third night following the killing of a 17-year-old boy by the police earlier this week.

"Buses parked near the Aubervilliers Aquatic Centre construction site were set on fire," Solideo, the company responsible for delivering the Games' facilities, said in a statement as reported by Reuters.

"The facade of the building suffered very slight damage as a result."

Police made 667 arrests nationwide after violence also broke out in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse, and Lille in what Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described as a night of "rare violence".

The death of the boy, named as Nahel M, has revived long-standing tensions about policing and racial profiling in France as he was of Algerian and Moroccan descent.

He was shot dead during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a western suburb of the capital.

As a result, protestors have torched cars, barricaded streets and thrown projectiles at authorities while "vengeance for Nahel" has been written across buildings and bus shelters.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to chair a crisis meeting of Ministers today after he cut short a trip to Brussels for the European Union summit.

Around 40,000 police and gendarmes were deployed around the country with curfews enforced in municipalities around Paris and bans of public gatherings instated in Lille and Tourcoing.

Police said that rather than clashes between them and the public, the night was marked by the pillaging of shops including Nike and Zara flagship branches in Paris.

Public buildings were also targeted with a primary school and district office set on fire in Lille, and a Pau police station hit with a Molotov cocktail.

Nahel was killed as he pulled away from police who were stopping him for a minor traffic infraction.

A video showed two officers standing beside the car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver, before a voice is heard saying "you are going to get a bullet in the head".

The police officer then appears to fire as the car drives off.

In her first media interview since the shooting, Nahel's mother, Mounia, told France 5: "I don't blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son."

She said the 38-year-old officer responsible, who has been detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter, "saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life".