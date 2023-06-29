The European Games take place every four years with the inaugural event held in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2015 and the second edition held in Minsk, Belarus in 2019.

Over 7,000 athletes will compete over 12 days of action.

After being awarded the European Games 2023 at the European Olympic Committees General Assembly in Minsk in 2019, Kraków-Małopolska was handed the signed contract in May 2022 by an EOC delegation.

The logo of the third European Games has been inspired by the slogan #weareunity.

Rugby sevens is set to make its European Games debut at the 2023 edition in Kraków-Małopolska with 12 countries taking part.

For the first time, two mascots will be the image of the European Games. “Krakusek” the dragon and “Salamandra Sandra”.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 volunteers are assigned to one of 21 roles ranging from venue assistant, transport, welcome desk, transport, sports presentations and medical patrols.

21 Olympic sports disciplines and 7 non-Olympic sports disciplines will feature at the European Games.

Eleven cities will host the venues for Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

Eighteen sports taking place at the European Games will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Teqball will debut at Kraków-Małopolska 2023 with a total of 72 athletes - 36 women and 36 men.

Kraków is the second largest city in Poland and is the capital of the Małopolska province.

Kraków was the official capital of Poland until 1596.

UNESCO designated the old town area in Kraków, with grand historic architecture, a World Heritage site in 1978.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the third European Games will take place at the Henryk Reyman Stadium in Kraków.

More than 8,000 volunteers will help prepare and stage Kraków-Małopolska 2023.