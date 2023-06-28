Australia and New Zealand eye joint bid for 2029 FIFA Club World Cup

Australia is looking to bid for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup along with New Zealand, according to reports.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson feels the prospect of hosting best football clubs in the world would be "only good for Australian football".

Last week, FIFA awarded the hosting rights of the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup to the United States.

"It's going to grow, over the years," said Johnson, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Gianni [Infantino] really grew the Champions League at UEFA, he knows what it takes to do that.

"To one day have the best club teams coming to our shores [would be] only good for Australian football.

"That's something we could look at, as well as the men's World Cup -- but that's [after] we've delivered the best ever Women's World Cup."

Johnson served as senior manager of member associations at FIFA from 2014 to 2015.

He was later appointed as FIFA head of professional football and has worked under President Infantino.

Australia and New Zealand is gearing up to host the Women's World Cup in July and August.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the Women's World Cup which is starting next month ©Getty Images

New Zealand Football chair Johanna Wood feels the Women's World Cup has brought the two National Federations closer, opening up more opportunities to work together in the future.

"There are going to be multiple opportunities for collaboration around co-hosting, I think, moving forward," Wood told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We are working a lot more closely.

"I talk with my counterpart Chris [Nikou], and I know that Andrew [Pragnell, NZF chief executive] and James are in constant contact.

"We’re always sounding out what we can do together and that will only strengthen."

Saudi Arabia is set to host the Club World Cup this year - the last edition featuring seven teams - and the tournament is set to take place every four years from 2025.

The US was given hosting rights for the 2025 edition to "maximise synergies" with the delivery of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, due to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Qatar hosted both the 2019 and 2020 Club World Cup tournaments, in the build-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid are the defending champions and the most successful team in the competition with five titles.