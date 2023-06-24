All Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials have been banned by the European Fencing Confederation (EFC).

The decision was made at the body's Congress in the Polish city of Kraków, which is currently hosting the European Games.

Delegates considered two propositions made by Ukrainian Fencing Federation President Mikhail Ilyashev which were passed with 23 votes for and 10 against from the 43 member federations.

"Ukrainian Fencing Federation submits propositions for Ordinary Congress of the European Fencing Confederation (EFC), designated on 24 of June, 2023 in Krakow," read Ilyashev's letter, obtained by insidethegames, to EFC President Giorgio Scarso and secretary general Jacek Slupski.

"1. Not allow athletes, coaches, officials, holding Russian or Belarusian citizenships and licenses, registered by the Russian Fencing Federation and/or the Belarusian Fencing Federation to participate in competitions of the EFC.

"2. To suspend membership in the EFC of the Russian Fencing Federation and the Belarusian Fencing Federation in connection with the rough violation of the ethical principles of dignity, integrity, and relationships with countries, the rules of conduct, and the general principles of sports justice by the Russian Fencing Federation and the Belarusian Fencing Federation."

A pair of motions proposed by Mikahil Ilyashev was passed at the European Fencing Confederation Congress in Kraków ©ITG

The EFC motions mean that Russians and Belarusians cannot be a part of the Executive Committee or in the organisation's Commissions.

The first order will see representatives of the two unable to enter under-23 events and the cadet circuit.

However, Russia and Belarus will still be able to compete in senior continental events as they are operated under the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

It is seen as a moral statement from the EFC and an objection to the FIE's recent actions which have favoured the two countries.

insidethegames understands that although it was a secret ballot, one National Federation vocally against the ban in the Congress was that of Bulgaria.

The country recently hosted the European Championships in Plovdiv which counted towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and featured Russia and Belarus.

The EFC ruling is seen as a protest against the FIE which has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes back to its competitions ©Getty Images

This came after the FIE stripped Kraków-Małopolska 2023 of its Olympic qualification status for individual competitions.

Instead, only the team competition in Poland is valid for Olympic qualification points.

The FIE's ruling in March that Russian and Belarusian fencers could return to its competition as neutrals has proved to be highly divisive and has resulted in multiple events in Europe being cancelled.

Organisers of World Cup competitions in Bonn and Tauberbischofsheim in Germany, Poznań in Poland and Saint-Maur-des-Fossés in France all decided to withdraw from hosting in response to the readmission of fencers from Russia and Belarus.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, a four-time Olympic champion, was removed from his position as EFC President last year following the invasion of Ukraine.