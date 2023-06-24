Reid leads preparations for 2023 World Combat Games after being appointed as chief executive

Former Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid is set to play a key role in staging the 2023 World Combat Games, after being appointed to the same post for the event in Riyadh.

Reid said he was "extremely proud" that the Saudi Arabian capital was staging the multi-sport event, which brings together combat sports and martial arts competitions, alongside sporting demonstrations, competitions and educational conferences.

insidethegames understands Reid’s involvement with the World Combat Games started in March 2023 when he worked as a major event advisor for the Games on a self-employed basis.

He also worked as an event advisor on the same basis for the International Cycling Union World Cycling Championships, due to be held in Scotland in August.

Reid was appointed as chair of Commonwealth Games Scotland in May, succeeding Paul Bush.

At the start of the year, he was named a Commander of the British Empire in the New Year’s Honours List in recognition of his involvement in staging the Commonwealth Games in England in 2022.

Ian Reid said organisers were "extremely proud" to be staging the 2023 World Combat Games in Riyadh, as a technical workshop was held as part of preparations ©SportAccord

Speaking about the World Combat Games Reid said: "We are extremely proud to be hosting the World Combat Games in Riyadh.

"While there is still a lot of work to be done, I am confident the efforts of everyone involved will bring the experiences and excitement fans have come to expect.

"We aim to deliver a stand-out edition of the World Combat Games, inspiring many, and encouraging citizens to take up new sports."

Reid was speaking as the Organising Committee held a two-day technical workshop in Riyadh, featuring representatives from the 16 International Federations taking part in the Games.

The workshop was chaired by HH Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee in the presence of the Riyadh 2034 Asian Games chief executive Princess Delayel Bint Nahar Al Saud.

The workshop sessions covered aspects of the Games including sports specific operations, transport, media, medical, anti-doping, and special events.