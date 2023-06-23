The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution yesterday recommending the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes at Paris 2024 even under a neutral flag "as long as Russia’s war of aggression continues".

The motion was supported by 71 delegates with four voting against and five abstaining.

Norwegian Parliament member Linda H. Helleland presented the report to the Assembly.

She is the vice-chair of the Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media and was supported by Yevheniia Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE.

On Wednesday (June 21), the IOC claimed there is "plenty of time" to take a decision on athletes from the two countries competing at the Olympic Games next year.

In March, the IOC said it is fine for athletes from the two countries to return to international competition as neutrals if they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

Many thanks to @Lindacath, Former minister for Sports of 🇳🇴 and the rapporteur of #PACE resolution on the ban of 🇷🇺 and 🇧🇾 athletes from the 2024 Olympics. Our joint work was supported not only by 71 delegates, but also by 600 athletes, who do not want to compete with terrorists… pic.twitter.com/DKMgg2rQmj — Yevheniia Kravchuk (@kravchukev) June 22, 2023

However, a PACE Assembly felt the return of the two countries was "unthinkable" under the current climate as it "would certainly be used as a tool of propaganda, and would de facto prevent other athletes - not least Ukrainian ones - from participating".

The Parliamentary Assembly also felt IOC's criteria for neutral athletes "cannot provide the necessary guarantees, and will not constitute a response worthy of the values of human dignity and peace enshrined in the Olympic Charter".

"The arguments for permitting their participation on the grounds of neutrality, the independence of sport and non-discrimination do not carry sufficient weight faced with the imperative of condemning and repudiating the atrocities being committed, and of demonstrating the international community’s complete and unwavering support for Ukraine as the onslaught continues," a PACE Assembly statement said.

"It seems impossible that they could demonstrate their neutrality and distance from these regimes, let alone make any declaration against the war."

You can read the full report here.