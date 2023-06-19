World Tour Finals to bring curtain down on PSA season in Cairo

The curtain will come down on the Professional Squash Association World Tour season with the World Tour Finals, which are due to begin in Cairo tomorrow.

Egypt's capital will host the prestigious tournament until June 25 at the EDNC SODIC venue.

Only the top eight men's and women's players from the season's standings are eligible to compete at the Finals, meaning a strong line-up is guaranteed.

A group stage will begin the competition with Peru's Diego Elias the number one seed in the men's event.

The men's groups for the event in Cairo ©PSA

He will be hoping to become the first non-Egyptian since France's Gregory Gaultier in 2016 to win the World Tour Finals, and has been drawn in Group A with back-to-back defending champion Mostafa Asal.

Marwan ElShorbagy of Egypt was due to be in the group but has withdrawn through injury, to be replaced by compatriot Tarek Momen, while the quartet is completed by France's Victor Crouin.

Egypt's reigning world champion Ali Farag will headline Group B as the second seed, and will be joined by Marwan's brother Mohamed ElShorbagy who switched allegiances to England last year.

New Zealand's Paul Coll and Egypt's Mazen Hesham complete the group.

In the women's event, world number one Nouran Gohar will be the top seed in Group A and will renew her rivalry with Egyptian team-mate Hania El Hammamy.

The pair shared the fifth longest women's match of all time in El Gouna earlier this month, with Gohar eventually winning in 107 minutes.

The women's tournament also features the top eight players in the standings ©PSA

Belgium's Nele Gilis and American Olivia Fiechter are also in the group.

World champion Nour El Sherbini tops Group B, with the second seed joined by New Zealand's Joelle King, Egyptian compatriot Nour El Tayeb and England's Georgina Kennedy.

The top two players in each group will reach the semi-finals.