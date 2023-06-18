Frenchwoman Manon Apithy-Brunet and Italy's Filippo Macchi both secured their first major individual gold medals on the final day of the European Fencing Championships in Plovdiv.

Macchi's victory in the men's foil proved decisive in giving Italy the overall medals table win with three golds, three silvers, and four bronzes at the Kolodruma.

He beat France's Enzo Lefort to claim what is the first title of his career.

It was a nail-biting decider which saw Macchi down 14-11 at one point before he fought back to clinch the 15-14 triumph.

The pair were joined on the podium by another French and Italian in the form of semi-final losers Rafael Savin and Guillaume Bianchi respectively.

In the women's sabre Apithy-Brunet led a French one-two after getting the better of Sara Balzer in the final.

Following a tight start, the tie eventually ran away from Balzer as her compatriot stormed to a 15-10 victory in the latter stages.

Apithy-Brunet scraped into the final courtesy of a 15-14 semi-final win against Greece's Theodora Gkountoura while Balzer downed Italian Martina Criscio 15-10.

The results meant Gkountoura and Criscio won bronze medals.

France ended up second in the medals table with two golds, two silvers, and three bronze medals while Georgia occupied third position with a solitary gold.