Double success for Portugal as first medals awarded at Special Olympics World Games

Portugal earned a double rhythmic gymnastics success on the first day of competition at the Special Olympics World Games here.

Level one and level four all-around finals took place today at Messe City Cube Hall B, with Tania Dos Santos in the L1.1.1.1 division and Andreia Ruivo in the L1.1.1.2 earning golds for Portugal.

Dos Santos notched 44.850 points to the 42.000 of Puerto Rico's Sophia Pla Santos and 32.000 of Spain's Pilar Beamonte Escartin.

Ruivo scored an impressive 53.600 in her event to take gold ahead of El Salvador's Johana Amaya, who scored 52.900, and Egypt's Diana Abdelkariem with 50.850.

There were also victories at level one for Mexico's Fatima Oritz Davila, whose 60.900 edged out Norway's Sofia Mathisen by 0.150 in the L1.1.2.1 final, and Panama's Gabriel Lezcano with 44.150 in the L1.1.2.3.

Divisioning took place in a further 17 sports on the first day of competition in Berlin ©Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

Hong Kong's Wai Cheuk-in impressed with 71.150 for L.1.1.C.1 gold, while Kazakhstan's Algerim Issabayeva won the L1.2.3.1 event by 0.300 with her score of 61.900.

Further golds went to Sara Henriquez of El Salvador with 52.800 in the L1.2.3.2, Honduras' Wendy Sosa Colindres with 42.000 in the L1.2.3.3, Iceland's Linda Lanz with 58.600 in the L1.2.4.1 and Puerto Rico's Ginayra Aybar Perez with 47.900 in the L1.2.4.2.

Divisioning took place across a further 17 sports today, with medal events due to feature in rhythmic gymnastics, open water swimming and powerlifting tomorrow.

