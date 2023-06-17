Double world champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines put in a superb performance to seal Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships gold in the men's floor exercise.

Yulo, who triumphed in the discipline in the 2019 World Championships, posted a score of 15.300 points at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

He has looked in complete control of the discipline after also topping the standings in the qualifying round.

The 23-year-old was joined on the podium by Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Patanin and Su Weide of China who finished on 14.366 and 14.333, respectively.

Yulo was unable to medal again, however, in the men's rings final.

He narrowly missed out on the top three with 14.033 points as Lan Xingyu of China claimed the title on 15.200.

It was a comfortable victory over second-placed Van Khan Nguyen of Vietnam with 14.366 points and bronze medal winner from Hong Kong Ng Kiu Chong 0.266 shy of that mark.

Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov claimed the last men's gold of the day in the pommel horse final with 15.333 points.

In a tense decider, he was followed by Ahmad Abu Al Soud of Jordan and Japan's Ryota Tsumura on 15.233 and 15.033 respectively.

Chinese starlet Qiu Qiyuan added to her all-around victory from yesterday by claiming the uneven bars title ahead of Lee Yun-seo of South Korea and compatriot Zuo Tong.

Lee's countrywoman Yeo Seo-jeong then won her nation's first gold of the event in the women's vault, pipping Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan and Filipino Aleah Finnegan.

Competition is set to conclude in Singapore tomorrow with the remaining individual apparatus finals.