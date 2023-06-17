Russian Sports Minister claims no IF approval needed for BRICS Games

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has claimed that no approval will be required from International Federations to hold the first-ever "BRICS Games".

The proposed multi-sport event is expected to feature member nations of BRICS - a political alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Russia is continuing to push ahead with plans to stage the Games and is due to talks with fellow BRICS members next week.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his Government in May to submit proposals for organising the event, which has also been named the "World Friendship Games".

Matytsin spoke about the plans when giving a speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The President has made a decision to strengthen sovereignty, including in sports," said Matytsin as reported by Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"On the instructions of the President, we are preparing a project with the Republic of Tatarstan - the BRICS Games.

"We do not need approval or coordination with International Federation.

"This is a state decision."

According to TASS, proposals for the Games must be submitted by July 1 with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin given the responsibility by Putin to implement the plans.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to implement plans to hold the BRICS Games next year ©Getty Images

It has been suggested that the Games could be held shortly after the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Kazan has expressed interest in playing host after Tatarstan’s Minister of Sports Vladimir Leonov revealed that the Republic’s capital wanted to stage either the BRICS or the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Games.

SCO is another intergovernmental organisation which comprises of Russia, China, India and Pakistan as well as the Central Asian former Soviet states of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Matytsin told TASS that plans for the BRICS Games will be on the agenda when he meets fellow Sports Ministers in South Africa on June 22 and 23.

"We will discuss with our colleagues the concept of holding the BRICS Games next year in Kazan on behalf of the President," said Matytsin.

"The 'BRICS Plus' format is only a concept for now.

"Russia will chair the BRICS next year.

"This is our right, we will propose holding the BRICS Games in open format."

The event proposed by Putin appears to be the resurrection of the Friendship Games - a multi-sport event that was run by the Soviet Union and eight of its allies after the country boycotted the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

Earlier this month, Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) President Francesco Ricci Bitti has warned Russia against any "very contentious" plans to stage rebel events outside of the Olympic Movement.