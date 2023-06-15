Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price has been charged with 10 counts of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest leaving his role in preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in doubt.

Price was absent from a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on Los Angeles 2028 that he was supposed to chair on Tuesday (June 13) when he was charged.

He is accused of having a financial interest in development projects that he voted on after receiving thousands in medical benefits from the city for his now wife.

The District Attorney's office has alleged that his spouse, Del Richardson Price, received payments totalling more than $150,000 (£117,000/€137,000) between 2019 and 2021 from developers before he voted to approve projects.

"Curren Price is a long-standing public servant who has given his life to the city of Los Angeles," Price's spokesperson Angelina Valencia said, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

"He looks forward to defending himself once he's had an opportunity to address these charges."

Curren Price was absent from a meeting with the Ad Hoc Committee on Los Angeles 2028 that he was supposed to chair ©Getty Images

An investigation four years ago by the Los Angeles Times also found that Price had repeatedly cast votes that affected housing developers and other firms listed as clients of his wife's consulting company.

A date has not been set for Price's court hearing but the District Attorney's office as stated that he will not be arrested.

After the Committee meeting for the Games Councilmember Bob Blumenfield described the news as "shocking and depressing and concerning".

"Of course, the bringing of charges is going to diminish the already damaged faith in the integrity of the City Government," Blumenfield said, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

"There's no question."

If he is suspended, Price would be unable to attend council and committee meetings, execute contracts or use discretionary funds.

He would also permanently lose his seat if he was convicted of a felony, which is categorised as a serious offence.