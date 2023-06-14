Sports officials in Reims have announced final preparations have been completed for the first visit by a British Olympic squad this weekend.

"It will be a red thread throughout the year for the Rémois and the Marnais," Deputy Mayor in charge of sport Raphaël Blanchard told Le Parisien.

"All the events in our territory, cultural or sporting, will be associated with making sure the British feel welcome."

The swimming team are to use the newly-built Union national des centres sportifs de plein air (UCPA) sports complex in Grand Reims for training camp which is scheduled to run from June 17 to 21.

Reims which has been designated as a Paris 2024 "Terre des Jeux", signed the deal for the use of facilities with the British Olympic Association in April last year.

The city is set to celebrate the arrival of the first British group with a series of events to mark Olympic Day on June 23, the anniversary of the meeting which decided to revive the Olympics.

The British gymnastics team are set to arrive to use the René Tys sports centre for a squad session from July 31 to August 6.

Local fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of double trampolining medallist Bryony Page who is expected to train in Reims next month ©British Olympic Association

Locals are said to be particularly excited by the arrival of triple world gold medallist Bryony Page, who is bidding to compete in her third Olympics after winning individual silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

"All equipment must be identical to that used for the 2024 Olympics," Blanchard said.

"As part of the specifications, additional fittings were necessary."

Reims is also to be used by the British boxing and table tennis squads.

Several other preparation sessions are planned for British squads through the year before the Games.

"An interaction will therefore be set up between the delegations and the clubs that usually use the place," Blanchard added.

"It is not intended to close off the sites."

Britain won 22 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Four came in aquatics, the second most successful sport for the British team, after cycling.

The Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony is scheduled for July 26 2024.