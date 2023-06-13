A party of schoolchildren from the areas which will stage the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics are set to travel to the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York after taking part in a "Model United Nations Olympic Truce Project".

Since January, children aged 13 to 15 at schools across the Île-de-France region have been working on the project which is supported by Paris 2024.

"Each class represents a country and negotiates, on its behalf, innovative proposals on the role of sport in society," a Paris 2024 statement said.

The pupils were asked to draw up proposals on sport and peace, gender equality, the fight against climate change, education, and disability and inclusion.

They took part in sessions at the Parc départemental des sports de Marville in La Courneuve where each class elected four representatives to take part in a further day of discussions held at Paris City Hall.

During this event, students from the Sorbonne's UN Association acted as the UN General Assembly Office and moderated the school discussion groups.

The resolutions drawn up were presented to Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

Le conseil de @Paris transformé en assemblée des Nations Unis pour une Simulation de négociation de trêve olympique avec @Paris2024 @ONU_fr et @AFD_France. Qui seront les sélectionnés pour accompagner @TonyEstanguet à NY pour présenter la résolution finale? Réponse ce soir! pic.twitter.com/eNh3g9yr3Y — Sophie Lorant (@LorantSophie) June 12, 2023

"Young people are at the heart of the Paris 2024 project, it is first and foremost to Generation 2024 that we want to transmit the values and impart the magical powers of sport and the Games," Estanguet said.

"This is why this project is so meaningful to us, giving schoolboys and schoolgirls from Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis the opportunity to learn about the democratic workings of international institutions, while reflecting on issues related to sport and society."

Later this year, 16 of the participants are to attend the UN General Assembly in New York where they are set to discuss their proposals with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and witness the formal request for an Olympic Truce to run throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The pupils were selected by a jury including representatives of Paris 2024, French Development Agency Créteil and Paris Academies local education authorities, the United Nations Regional Office in Brussels, the French Association for the United Nations and the scheme's athlete patrons Masomah Ali Zada and Paralympian Clavel Kayitaré.

Ali Zada, from Afghanistan, represented the Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo Olympics in cycling and three time Paralympian Kayitaré, originally from Rwanda, won T42 silver at 100 metres and 200m at Athens 2004 representing France.

"With you, the schoolchildren have been able to understand how sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games are powerful vehicles for building peace, protecting the planet and improving access to education," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

"What a joy to see so many young people involved in the development of this resolution, it's a wonderful exercise in democracy."

In 2016, schoolchildren in the Greek village of Elis supported the Olympic Truce by asking members of the armed forces to lay down their weapons ©ITG

Although the concept of an Olympic Truce or Ekecheiria is thought to date back to the Olympic Games of antiquity, it was not until 1993 that a formal "Olympic Truce" was adopted by the UN at the request of the IOC.

The most recent Olympic Truce which aimed at "building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal" was formally agreed in December 2021 for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

It was "co-sponsored" by 173 of the 193 member nations.

In a document which ran to five pages, it asked for a Truce "to run from seven days before the start of the Olympic Games until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Games".

It was in the period between the Olympic and Paralympic Games that Russia launched their attack on Ukraine.