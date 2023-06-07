Świątek beats Gauff at French Open tennis in repeat of last year’s women’s singles final

Women’s singles top seed Iga Świątek moved a step closer to retaining her title at the French Open tennis at Roland-Garros, as she beat Coco Gauff in a repeat of last year’s final in Paris.

The pair met at the quarter-final stage today, with the Polish star continuing her quest to win a fourth Grand Slam singles title with a straight-sets win over the American teenager.

It meant Świątek maintained her record of not yet dropping a set in the tournament, as she completed a 6-4, 6-2 win.

The pair exchanged breaks in the opening set before Świątek claimed a crucial second break late on, while in the second the Pole won four straight games from 2-2 to win in an hour and a half.

She will next face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the 14th seed, who reached her first Grand Slam singles semi-final, by coming from behind to beat seventh seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in three sets.

In the previous round, Haddad Maia overcame Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, in the longest match on the women’s tour this year, which lasted three hours and 51 minutes.

Haddad Maia is developing a reputation for being involved in marathon matches, having been involved in a 3hr 41min quarter-final against Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina in Rome earlier this year.

At two-and-a-half hours, today’s contest was a shorter affair, with Jabeur taking the first set 6-3, before Haddad Maia bounced back in the second, taking a fourth set point to win set two 7-6 and send the match the distance.

Haddad Maia took control in the decider which she won in style 6-1, to set up a meeting with Świątek tomorrow.

Casper Ruud overcame Holger Rune in a repeat of the 2022 French Open quarter-final between the pair, which Ruud won on route to the final ©Getty Images

In the day’s men’s singles quarter-finals, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up, was given a scare by first-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina.

Zverev, the 22nd seed, who retired injured in his semi-final against Spain’s Rafael Nadal last year after a fall, needed just a solitary break of serve to take the first set against Etcheverry today 6-4.

The Argentine broke his opponent’s serve twice in set two, taking it 6-3, before Zverev won five consecutive games from 2-0 behind in set three to take it by the same scoreline.

A tight fourth set then went the way of Zverev 6-4 as he sealed a semi-final against fourth seed Casper Ruud of Norway.

Ruud faced Holger Rune of Denmark, seeded sixth, in a repeat of their quarter-final from last year, which the Norwegian won on route to the final.

Rune was pushed to five sets in the previous round by Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and it appeared he was feeling the effects of that match as Ruud raced through the first two sets, helped by errors from his opponent, winning them 6-1 and 6-2.

Rune broke early in set three, taking it 6-3, to reignite the match that was in the last night session slot of this year’s tournament.

Ruud broke to lead 3-1 in set four, and closed it out 6-3, to put himself one match away from a third Grand Slam singles final.

The women’s singles semi-finals are set to take centre stage tomorrow, with Świątek facing Haddad Maia and second seed Aryna Sabalenka, playing as a neutral, up against Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic.